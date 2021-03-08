Ballots Found Shredded in Dumpsters in Arizona Just Days Before Senate Audit Begins

The State of Arizona is about to heat up in a major way in regards to election integrity from the 2020 Presidential and State elections.

Just days before the State Senate Audit is set to began, ballots have been found in Arizona’s Maricopa County shredded and in dumpsters. A complete felony.

For months the Board of Supervisors in Maricopa County blocked and delayed any independent audit performed by the Arizona Senate of the County’s election results in the 2020 Presidential election.

After multiple subpoena’s by the Arizona Senate and then suing the Senate to prevent the Senate audit of their 2020 election results, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) agreed to have an audit if they could pick the auditors. The two firms they picked claimed they were the only two who were certified by the government body of the US Election Assistance Commission (EAC).

However, as you’ll find out that these firms were in fact NOT certified at the time they were selected by the MCBOS.

That didn’t stop the MCBOS from hiring them, and they did so anyway.

The audits were never structured to find any suspected fraud in the county. The validity of the 2 million ballots in the county was never even considered in the programs reportedly used to do the audit by these two firms.

Is this why these audits were set up this way? So that no fraud could be identified? The auditors then came to Phoenix and performed their work and some constitutional patriots found out that they could be observed on cameras in the facility where they were doing the audit.

As the patriots watched them, they sent a couple of individuals down to the center to check out some things late one night, and these individuals were greeted with a network that was labeled as “F*** you.”

Finally after all of this drama, the Arizona State Senate passed a bill that would grant the Arizona legislature the authority to subpoena election records like ballots and tabulating equipment and ignore any laws to the contrary. As they should!

The Senate as you now know is in the process of selecting audits to perform their audit, which will involve over two million votes in Maricopa County.

As the heat turns up, The Gateway Pundit has reported that an individual went by the Maricopa Tabulation and Election Center and found doors wide open to the facility, with not a soul in sight.

It gets much worse, as these same people found dumpsters full of shredded election ballots, as we earlier reported, a felony.

Someone ordered these ballots to be illegally shredded? Who?

The FBI is busy trying to find out who took selfies in the Capitol on January 6, but they won’t investigate a possible stolen election? Why?

This is a developing story. Thanks to our friends at The Gateway Pundit for contributing to this article.

