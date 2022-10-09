BACKLASH: PayPal Says Company Will No Longer Seize $2,500 from Users They Disagree With for ‘Misinformation, Claims Policy Was ‘Posted in Error’

For those of you that have been paying attention, it broke over the weekend that PayPal had a new user policy, that if you “spread misinformation” they can take up to $2,500 from your earnings and your account.

PayPal claims that it was “misinformation” and an error that the fines were posted.

“An AUP notice recently went out in error that included incorrect information,” a PayPal spokesperson said. “PayPal is not fining people for misinformation and this language was never intended to be inserted in our policy. Our teams are working to correct our policy pages. We’re sorry for the confusion this has caused.”

As Conservative attorney Eric Matheny pointed out, PayPal didn’t reverse course because of backlash, they reversed course because they were about to be held criminally and civilly liable in court. The policy was woke, insane, and illegal to begin with.

If PayPal had planned (conspired) to steal users’ money for arbitrary (whatever PayPal thinks) terms of service violation, that could constitute a criminal conspiracy and the company could be prosecuted under RICO. — Eric Matheny 🎙 (@EricMMatheny) October 9, 2022

This is what broke over the weekend, in its newly updated policy, PayPal announced it will begin fining users $2,500 directly from their accounts if they are found to be spreading “misinformation.”

Back in 2020, PayPal changed its policy and users were compelled to agree to a $2,500 fine if they violated PayPal’s acceptable use policy. This folks, is absolutely illegal and criminal. The fact that they announced they were going to do it is even more baffling.

Starting November 3, 2022, PayPal is expanding the existing list of prohibited activities to include the sending, posting, or publication of messages, content, or materials under its Acceptable Use Policy.

“Violation of this Acceptable Use Policy constitutes a violation of the PayPal User Agreement and may subject you to damages, including liquidated damages of $2,500.00 U.S. dollars per violation, which may be debited directly from your PayPal account(s) as outlined in the User Agreement,” said PayPal.

Users will be subject to a financial penalty if they violate the revised policy in any way, including by spreading false information, engaging in discrimination against the LGBTQ community, posing a risk to user safety, and so on.

The company reversed course after major backlash.

“An AUP notice recently went out in error that included incorrect information. PayPal is not fining people for misinformation and this language was never intended to be inserted in our policy. Our team is working to correct our policy pages. We’re sorry for the confusion this has caused,” PayPal said in an email to the Epoch Times.

PayPal is not to be trusted.

The Gateway Pundit and Jim Hoft were both banned from PayPal on the last day of 2021 without warning. Our own founder Matt Couch has been banned from PayPal and Venmo for over 3 years because “they choose to not do business with him”

Thanks to our friends at The Gateway Pundit for contributing to this article.

