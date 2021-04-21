Babysitter Arrested with No Bond, Reportedly Kills 1-Year-Old With His ‘Wrestling-Style Moves’

This is one of the most disgusting stories you are going to have to sit through and read today on the internet. If the racial situation was reversed, this would be on the news, and there would be protests.

Authories have arrested and booked a 24-year-old Texas man on capital murder charges after he reportedly told authorities that he used “wrestling-style moves” on a 1-year-old left in his care.

The child horrifically suffered a skull fracture and internal injuries, and died in a Texas hospital as a result of the man’s “care.”

Marvin Rex Lake allegedly gripped a 1-year-old infant like a football, wrestled with the baby and dropped him on the frame of a futon, causing fatal injuries, according to a police affidavit.

KFOX-TV reported that the suspect, Marvin Rex Lake, was babysitting the child, Ahren Joshua DeHart, and two other children at an El Paso home when the incident took place. The two other children also reportedly had injuries that were not life-threatening, according to KWTX-TV.

According to a police affidavit, the child appeared to be in “good health and alert” around 5 p.m. local time on April 13, according to a video call between Lake and the child’s parents. Less than five hours later, Lake phoned the parents and said that the child “rag-dolled” and vomited a red substance.

The child’s parents returned home and immediately phoned paramedics, who took the child to a hospital with various injuries that authorities say were “non-accidental.”

The baby according to the report, suffered brain damage along with the skull fracture, lung hemorrhaging, and abdominal injuries. The Child passed away on Friday, several days after the incident, having been on life support.

A GoFundMe page to benefit the family has raised more than $11,000 in donations at the time of this article.

Lake reportedly told investigators that he and the child were sitting on his futon and watching television when he attempted “several wrestling-style moves” on the baby. During what he said was just roughhousing, the child fell against the frame of the futon. Lake also admitted to authorities that he was upset with the child for reportedly ripping a pillow, and responded by holding the boy tightly. He said he did not realize the size of his own strength at the time.

He reportedly told authorities, “I did not hurt his head. I only caused the internal injuries.”

You can’t even make this up America, Lake even asked authorities about receiving financial compensation for damage to hi futon frame.

Lake remains in custody at the El Paso County Detention Facility, where he is being held without bond, and rightfully so.

