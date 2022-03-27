BABY BOOMERS LIKE ME ARE IN THE LAST QUARTER OF LIFE

This is one of the nicest and most gentle articles I’ve read in a while with no politics, no religion and no racial issues – just food for thought..



​You know, time has a way of moving quickly and catching you unaware of the passing years. It seems just yesterday that I was young and embarking on my new life. Yet in a way, it seems like eons ago, and I wonder where all the years went.



I know that I lived them all. I have glimpses of how it was back then and of all my hopes and dreams.

However, here it is, the last quarter of my life and all the other ‘Baby Boomers,’ but it catches most of us by surprise.



How did I get here so fast? Where did all the years go and where did my youth go?



I remember well seeing older people through the years and thinking that those older people were years away from me and that I was only on the first quarter and that the fourth quarter was so far off that I could not visualize it or imagine fully what it would be like.



Yet, here it is. My ‘Baby Boomer friends are retired and getting gray. They move slower and I see an older person now. Some are in better shape than me and some are in worse shape than me. But, I see the great change.



They are not like the ones that I remember who were young and vibrant, but like me, their ages is beginning to show and we are now those older folks that we used to see and never thought we would become.



Each day now, I find that just getting a shower is a real target for the day and taking nap is not a treat anymore. It’s mandatory, because if I don’t take one of my own free will, I fall asleep where I sit.



And so, now I enter into this new season of my life unprepared for all the aches and pains and the loss of strength and agility and ability to go and do things that I wish I had done but never did. But at least I know that, though I am on the “Last Quarter” and I am not sure how long it will last, and that when it is over on this earth, it is over. A new adventure will begin!



Yes, I have regrets. There are things I wish I hadn’t done; and things I should have done, but truly, there are many things I am happy to have done.



It’s all in a lifetime.



So, if you’re not on the “Last Quarter” yet, let me remind you that it will be here faster than you think. So, whatever you would like to accomplish in your life do it quickly. Don’t put thing off too long. Life goes by so quickly.



So, do what you can today, as you can never be sure whether you’re on the “Last Quarter” or not.

You have no promise of tomorrow or that you will see all the seasons (quarters) of life. So, live for today and say all the things that you want your loved ones to remember, and hope that they appreciate and love you for all the things you have done for them in all the past years.



‘Life’ is a gift to you.Be Happy!Have a great day!



Author unknown

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...