Arizona AG Candidate Abraham Hamadeh Exposes How the Corrupt Courts in Arizona Rigged the 2020 Election

Abraham Hamadeh, who is running for Arizona Attorney General, joined this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss his campaign. During this conversation, Jeff and Abe discussed the three topics at the forefront of people’s minds: Vaccine Mandates, Election Fraud and Critical Race Theory.

Listen to the show on iTunes!

There are three primary issues of primary importance of Conservative Americans today: Election Fraud, Critical Race Theory and Covid and the Vaccine Mandates. While it’s of utmost importance to get the legislators to do their job, passing laws to protect the rights of their citizens, a law is only as good as its enforcement.



This is why it’s so important to elect Constitutionally Conservative Attorneys General, men and women that will actively pursue justice and the defense of the Constitutional Rights of the people from their state. What good are laws if those that break them are not prosecuted?



Abraham Hamadeh is running for Attorney General in the state of Arizona… the state where I grew up. I know it well, understand the political scene and many of the players. We all have been following Arizona Audits, hoping and praying that the fraudulent 2020 Election gets exposed as being stolen and those responsible get arrested and prosecuted, and we fix the results of the election to prove once and for all that Donald Trump is the duly elected President of the United States.



To truly expose the Stolen Election of 2020, there’s a process that needs to be followed. First, there was the forensic audits, which the Arizona Senate performed within Maricopa County. According to Josh Barnett, they found thirty crimes committed during this last election. Everything from procedures not being followed to the wrong paper being used to the voting machines being illegally connected to the internet.



The Arizona Senate has proven the fraud occurred… the question that I keep getting asked by everyone is what’s next? The audits happened… now what?



Abe explained that the charges have been turned over to current AZ Attorney General Mark Brnovich, and he is performing an investigation. Many are concerned that it’s taking so long, as the charges have been on his desk for months now.



Brnovich has a duty to protect the votes of the people of Arizona. Without proper enforcement of election law, our votes no longer matter because those committing fraud will continue to do so until we crack down on it.



Unfortunately, Abraham explained that we are also dealing with a corrupt court system. In fact, he pointed out that the courts were actively involved in stealing the election from Donald Trump during the 2020 Election.



According to the Constitution, it’s only the legislative branch that can make the rules for the election. However, the courts arbitrarily extended the voting window and changed the procedures under the guise of the “covid-19 emergency”. That was illegal and unconstitutional.



We have to understand just how deep the steal of the election ran. It wasn’t just the Democrats. It was the Dems, the Republicans, the governors, the attorneys general and even our court system. Whoever gets elected as attorney general in the state of Arizona has got his work cut out for him.



Throughout this conversation, Abraham talked through several issues, including what we can do to combat CRT in the schools, what states can do to stop Joe Biden in his tracks when it comes to the tyrannical vaccine mandates they are attempting to implement and how to combat Big Tech’s censorship.



We need Constitutional Conservatives in positions like the Attorney General, and Abe seems like the guy that will not only talk a great game, but will follow through with massive action. That’s the kind of leadership we need.

For more information on Abraham Hamadeh and his campaign for Attorney General of Arizona, please visit his website at http://abeforag.com. We’ve got a country to save!

a

Sponsor:



MyPillow is not just a pillow company, although their pillows are amazing! They also have sheets, blankets, sweats, shirts, dog beds and (my favorite) slippers and moccasins. Since switching to MyPillow, my back pain has gone away and I’ve not stopped wearing MySlippers because they are the most comfortable shoes I have. Most of their products are made in the USA. If you use code FFN, you can get up to 66% off of anything in their store! http://mypillow.com

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...