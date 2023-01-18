AWFUL: Todd and Julie Chrisley Report to Prison to Serve Out Sentences for Fraud and Tax Evasion Convictions

The stars of Chrisley Knows Best have reportedly begun their respective sentences, with Todd ordered to spend 12 years in federal prison, and his wife Julie set to serve seven years.

On Tuesday, the 54-year-old patriarch of the Chrisley Knows Best family checked into Federal Prison Camp Pensacola to begin his 12-year prison sentence, while Julie, 50, reported to Federal Correctional Institution and Federal Prison Camp Marianna to serve out her seven-year sentence.

A rep for the Chrisleys had no further comment at this time.

The Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in November after a jury convicted the couple of a multimillion dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme.

Both Todd and Julie have also been ordered to serve an additional 16 months of probation following their releases from prison.

The couple wed back in 1996, they officially starting their prison sentences while appealing their convictions.

In a statement previously obtained by PEOPLE, their attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP said, in part, “Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead.”

Their daughter’s attorney, Must Ghanayem, told PEOPLE what could potentially happen for Todd and Julie during their appeal process.

“The legal process would be if a new trial was ordered, they’d have to go through the whole process again,” he said. “If there was an issue that was incorrect, it can be sent back down to be correct[ed]. Typically, the appellate panel will make a decision, make a ruling, and sometimes send it back down to enforce that ruling.”

In a recent interview with their son Chase Chrisley and his fiancee Emmy Medders, both Todd and Julie sat down for interviews with them for the Chrisley Confessions podcast.

“There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated. But there’s a difference between my husband and I being separated for a period of time and having to say goodbye forever,” said Julie. “It almost makes me feel ashamed that I’m even worried.”

She added, “I think it puts things into perspective for me because we all think our hard is the hardest thing.”

Back in June a federal jury found Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud. Jurors began deliberations on Friday and announced their verdict on Tuesday. (A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.)

Meanwhile the CEO of FTX is free, and Pedophiles who hurt children are getting 3 years and probation..

