AWFUL: Death Toll Reaches 6, At Least 24 Injured in Massive 80 Car Pile Up on Pennsylvania Freeway (VIDEO)

On Wednesday, state police reported that the death toll has risen to six people​ from the horrific 80 vehicle pile-up on Interstate highway 81 near the city of Minersville, about 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The names of those who died have not been released.



The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a snow squall, an intense, short-lived burst of heavy snowfall and accompanied by a gusty wind. The visibility was very limited, very similar to a thick fog, blinding drivers and reducing visibility as well as ice coating the highway, leading to the accident.



According to police there were 80 vehicles involved in the crash, with 39 commercial and 41 passenger vehicles involved. It was previously estimated at more than 50 vehicles. One of the tractor trailer rigs also burst into flames, causing additional problems at the site.



The collision closed all lanes of I-81 north in Schuylkill County at the time and highway message boards were redirecting traffic, according to State police spokesman David Beohm. In his tweet Beohm said the State Police reopened the interstate just after midnight, on Wednesday morning.

All of us at The DC Patriot send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to all of those involved in this horrific accident.

