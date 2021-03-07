AWESOME! Parents Encourage Kids to Burn Masks on Steps of Idaho Capitol Building

It’s not often we get a feel good story on our Sunday, but for most Americans, this one is a great sign of things to come.

Parents can be seen in a new video encouraging children to burn their face masks in defiance of the draconian Covid-19 rules and mandates across America.

Children can be heard saying “destroy them” as they toss the masks into a burning barrel. Now this my friends is what parenting is all about. Take off the masks of control and let your people be free.

The video was posted to Twitter by Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter Sergio Olmos, who interviewed the organizers behind the event, who said this is a rally, not a protest.

Parents encouraging kids to burn masks on Idaho Capitol steps pic.twitter.com/VOYfOYqwwt — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) March 6, 2021

Darr Moon, who is the husband of Republican Idaho State Representative Dorothy Moon, told Olmos: “We’re standing here today to reign back government, to reestablish our Republican form of government, a government that has balance between the branches.”

He added: “We need certain boundaries and that’s not what we have today. Our governor is appropriating money and pretty much running the show here in Idaho.”

Darr Moon, of the organizers of “burn the mask” says this is a rally not a protest



(He is married to Idaho state rep. Dorthy Moon) pic.twitter.com/g6oT4HifII — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) March 6, 2021

Organizers said that similar “burn the mask” demonstrations were being held in 20 other Idaho cities.

What are your thoughts America? Do we need to see more of this across the nation?

