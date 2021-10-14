Author Sally Rooney Boycotts Israel, Bans Israeli Publishers From Translating Her Latest Book

I’ve got to be honest with you, when I started writing this I had no idea or clue who author Sally Rooney was. I still don’t really, other than she’s written three books.

Those books are Conversations with Friends (2017), Normal People (2018, and Beautiful Work, Where Are You (2021). But if I’m being perfectly honest with you, I’ve never heard of her, or her books, and I feel like this story is just to give her some attention from the mainstream media. Let’s see if I’m right.

Rooney is apparently upset about the Israeli’s policies against the Palestinians. So now she’s saying no one can translate her latest book into Hebrew. Does anyone really want to?

Rooney stipulated in her statement that she was not against a Hebrew-language version of her book coming out, but the publisher could not be Israeli without first issuing a public condemnation of Israel’s Palestinian policies. She also stated that while many countries across engage in some form of human rights abuse, she was specifically reacting to “the call from Palestinian civil society” to support the BDS movement.

“I understand that not everyone will agree with my decision, but I simply do not feel it would be right for me under the present circumstances to accept a new contract with an Israeli company that does not publicly distance itself from apartheid and support the UN-stipulated rights of the Palestinian people,” Rooney said in her statement.

“The Hebrew-language translation rights to my new novel are still available, and if I can find a way to sell these rights that is compliant with the BDS movement’s institutional boycott guidelines, I will be very pleased and proud to do so. In the meantime I would like to express once again my solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom, justice and equality,” she concluded.

The BDS movement is widely considered to be antisemitic. Dozens of U.S. states have passed or enacted legislation discouraging boycotts against Israel or condemning the BDS movement. The Anti-Defamation League, a progressive group, has said that movements such as BDS “frequently [result] in antisemitism and discrimination against Jews.”

You can read more from our friends at The Daily Wire.

