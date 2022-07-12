Author Of ‘The Terminal List’ Starring Chris Pratt Puts Liberal Critics Triggered By Show In Their Place

Jack Carr, former Navy SEAL and the author of “The Terminal List” book which inspired an Amazon television series starring Chris Pratt, responded to all of the “triggered critics” — the vast majority of whom are liberals — for trashing the show.
Carr recently made an appearance on Fox News’ highly rated “Tucker Carlson Tonight” program where he shared a piece of his mind concerning the media and movie critics who gave the show a 43 percent, while audience rated it a 95 percent (at that time) on Rotten Tomatoes.
Carr shared his comments in a post published on Twitter.