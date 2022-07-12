Author Of ‘The Terminal List’ Starring Chris Pratt Puts Liberal Critics Triggered By Show In Their Place

Jack Carr, former Navy SEAL and the author of “The Terminal List” book which inspired an Amazon television series starring Chris Pratt, responded to all of the “triggered critics” — the vast majority of whom are liberals — for trashing the show.

Carr recently made an appearance on Fox News’ highly rated “Tucker Carlson Tonight” program where he shared a piece of his mind concerning the media and movie critics who gave the show a 43 percent, while audience rated it a 95 percent (at that time) on Rotten Tomatoes.

Carr shared his comments in a post published on Twitter.

Had some fun with the critics last night on Tucker.

•

Enjoy!

•#TheTerminalList pic.twitter.com/wWuQMtnWdi — Jack Carr (@JackCarrUSA) July 9, 2022 It falls right in line with everything that I understand about the current culture and climate in America right now,” the former Navy SEALshared in the post. “It seems to have triggered quite a few of these critics.”

“The 95 percent viewer rating [which it was prior], audience rating, makes it all worth it,” he continued. “We didn’t make it for the critics. We made it for those in the arena.”



“We made it for the soldier, sailor, airman, and Marine that went downrange to Iraq and Afghanistan, so they could sit on the couch and say, ‘Hey, these guys put in the work. They put in the effort to make something special and make a show that speaks to them,’” Carr added. “And that 95 percent rating lets me know that we at least got close.”

The series, which hit Amazon on July 1, is a psychological thriller concerning a “former Navy SEAL officer” who “investigates why his entire platoon was ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission,” according to the description written on IMDb.

Critics panned the series on the aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes, giving it a 43 percent due to the show’s “pretty standard-issue, macho-man military conspiracy theory fare.”



However, audiences seemed to really enjoy it, rating it a 94 percent, with many of its viewers questioning why the critics rated it so low.

Before delving into the opinions of others on this particular topic, I’d like to share a theory or two of my own as to why the critics were so down on the series.



First of all, you have Chris Pratt as the main star. We all know by now how much Hollywood loves to hate the man, all because he’s been outspoken about his faith in Christ and some of his more right-leaning values. The left in the entertainment industry has made the man someone the woke mobs love to hate.

No doubt that added to the critics’ disdain for the show and is likely why they hate it so much.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...