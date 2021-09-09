Australian Health Chief Says Covid Will Be With Us “Forever” and People Better “Get Used To” Taking Endless Booster Shots (VIDEO)

As Australia continues to prove it’s the most communist nation in the world, their health Chief continues to prove that by his remarks.

Australian Health Chief Dr. Kerry Chant says that Covid-19 will be with us “forever” and people had better “get used to” taking endless booster shots and vaccines.

The mental midget and New South Wales Chief Health Officer made the ridiculous and alarming comments during his recent press conference.

“We need to get used to being vaccinated with COVID vaccines for the future … I can’t see COVID is not going to be with us forever,” said Chant said during a press conference last week.

“As a public health doctor we always want to have diseases go, to be totally eliminated, but that is not on the horizon in the near future,” she continued. “Booster doses and repeat doses will be part of it.”

“I can assure you that the commonwealth government has purchased large quantities of vaccine into 2022 and this will be a regular cycle of vaccination and revaccination as we learn more about when immunity wanes.”

In a separate answer to a reporter, Chant again reiterated that people “will be getting vaccinated regularly” against COVID.

Australians gave up their guns in 1996, which is proving to be a huge mistake as they’re now being attacked and shackled for protesting and voicing their disapproval of this tyrannical regime trying to rule them.

Australiens were previously told that authorities “wouldn’t hesitate” to go door to door to cary out Covid testing, what would stop them from doing the same thing with vaccines?

Chant, the ginormous idiot stick that she is, told Aussies that they should be talking to friends and neighbors even if wearing a mask…

“Whilst it’s human nature to engage in conversation with others, to be friendly, unfortunately this is not the time to do that,” said Chant.

“So even if you run into your next door neighbor in the shopping center…don’t start up a conversation, now is the time for minimizing your interactions with others, even if you’ve got a mask, do not think that affords total protection,” she added.

Australia has now went back to it’s old nickname given by the British of “Prison Island” as they have a ‘zero Covid’ policy being enforced and citizens are livid.

Anyone who challenges the Draconian orders faces fines up to $11,000 dollars and police are event visiting homes to people who even promote anti-lockdown demonstrations in 1930’s Gestapo style fashion.

