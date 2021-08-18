Australia to Force Vaccinate 24,000 Children in Stadium, Parents Not Allowed Access

Australia is working overtime to become the most communist regime in the world, and its’ quite frightening.

Australia now plans to force vaccinate 24,000 children, and they are bragging about it. That’s right, they’re going to round up 24,000 children, put them in a stadium, and force vaccinate them. The parents won’t be allowed access to them either.

Brad Hazzard, the Minister for Health and Medical Research of New South Wales, told parents that 24,000 children will be ushered into a stadium to receive the experimental Covid-19 jab.

But don’t worry parents, he assures you that your children will be well looked after.

Watch the incredible hard to believe announcement below on video.

WATCH:

24,000 children will be vaccinated in a stadium in Australia next week. No parents will be allowed access. pic.twitter.com/plYeuEG2SZ — You Know Who (@YouKnowMares) August 17, 2021

