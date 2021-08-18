News

Australia to Force Vaccinate 24,000 Children in Stadium, Parents Not Allowed Access

Howard Roark August 18, 2021 2 Comments

Australia is working overtime to become the most communist regime in the world, and its’ quite frightening.

Australia now plans to force vaccinate 24,000 children, and they are bragging about it. That’s right, they’re going to round up 24,000 children, put them in a stadium, and force vaccinate them. The parents won’t be allowed access to them either.

Brad Hazzard, the Minister for Health and Medical Research of New South Wales, told parents that 24,000 children will be ushered into a stadium to receive the experimental Covid-19 jab.

But don’t worry parents, he assures you that your children will be well looked after.

Watch the incredible hard to believe announcement below on video.

WATCH:

Howard Roark

David E Gignac
David E Gignac
3 hours ago

The Chinese state of Australia

Victoria Marsh
Victoria Marsh
1 hour ago

This is what happens after the government takes the people’s guns.

