Austin, Texas Elementary School hold Pride Parade in Hallways Against School District Policies as Indoctrination of Children Intensifies￼

If they can’t teach your kids about being transgender and sex as Kindergarteners then why not have a pride parade right in the middle of their elementary school?

That’s right, they’re indoctrinating your children at record levels and getting by with it as the liberal media, teachers unions, and liberal school teachers are pounding the LGBTQ agenda into your kids skulls like McDonald’s did with playgrounds in the 1980’s.

As far back as the 1940s, the U.S. Public Health Service strongly advocated sexuality education in the schools, labeling it an “urgent need.”

In 1953, the American School Health Association launched a nationwide program in family life education. Two years later, the American Medical Association, in conjunction with the NEA, published five pamphlets that were commonly referred to as “the sex education series” for schools.

As more and more children are now being raised in single-parent homes, typically without fathers, and with the increased pressures coming from online platforms, many of them are now struggling with handling basic life issues.

In the radical city of Austin, TX, an elementary school recently held a pride parade through the halls of the school building as a part of their pride week, which also features “community circles” of discussion where students were told to keep the conversation had within the classroom, reports Libs of TikTok.

This year’s pride parade will be held during Pride week, from March 21-26. The Austin Independent School District’s Pride week saw the school decorated in rainbow decorations and various gender and sexual identity flags.

“Each campus will receive an inspiration guide of suggested activities for PRIDE Week. Campuses are encouraged to plan activities that engage, educate and inspire. If you have any questions regarding planning activities or for assistance in selecting resources that best fit your school community, please contact your campus GSA coordinator or campus counselor,” Austin ISD wrote.

In line with the LGBT insistence that students are part of the greater community, and should not be “forced’ to only hear their parent values, more liberal schools are violating state laws.

Students were illegally asked to agree to keep the conversations had within these “pride” circles within the classroom. “Respect privacy: ‘What we say in this room stays in this room,’” guidance initially read. It was reportedly later changed to read “Respect privacy: ‘What we say in this room stays in this room.’ (Teacher will explain it is ok to share with parents or adults they trust outside the community circle.)”

After parents objected to the school requiring their children to not tell them what is going on, the school changed the agreement to state that the “teacher will explain it is ok to share with parents or adults they trust outside the community circle.”

The original rules of the agreement were noted to violate the Texas Education Code, as Libs of TikTok on Twitter revealed.

The code states that: “An attempt by any school district employee to encourage or coerce a child to withhold information from the child’s parent is grounds for discipline under Section 21.104 (Discharge During Year or Suspension Without Pay Under Probationary Contract), 21.156 (Discharge or Suspension Without Pay Under Continuing Contract), or 21.211 (Termination or Suspension), as applicable.” To me, this situation is completely unacceptable, yet all the administration had to do, is make a small change after getting caught.

You have to get involved in school boards, city councils, and your children’s education America. This will NOT stop until you as parents make it stop. Get involved, replace the school boards, and take your future for your children back as our founding fathers intended it.

Thanks to our friends at The Eric Thompson Show for contributing to this article. By: Eric Thompson, editor of Eric Thompson Show.

