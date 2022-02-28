Attorney Matthew Kolken on The Matt Couch Show Discussing Russia, Ukraine, and Life in America

Attorney, 1st Amendment and 2nd Amendment defender Matthew Kolken joined the Matt Couch Show for a great discussion about politics and what’s happening in the Russia vs Ukraine saga engulfing the globe.

Kolken has been a staunch defender of free speech, the second amendment, and Americans civil liberties for over 25 years, and his takes are always insightful and intriguing on what’s happening in todays’ America.

It’s a great show as too friends discuss the latest insanity living in Joe Biden’s America.

WATCH:

