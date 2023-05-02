Attorney General Merrick Garland Says He Has Not Received Durham’s Report on Origins of Trump Investigation, Yet..

The Attorney General, Merrick Garland, announced on Tuesday that he has yet to receive the report from the years-long investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe led by Special Counsel John Durham.

The investigation, also known as “Crossfire Hurricane,” has been ongoing since April 2019, following the conclusion of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, which found no evidence of criminal conspiracy or coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia to influence the 2016 election.

Garland stated that he has not yet received the report, and directed any further questions to Mr. Durham. Despite Fox News Digital’s request for comment, Durham has yet to respond. During a testimony in March before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies, Garland indicated that the report would be finished “soon.”

The origins of the FBI’s original investigation were examined by Durham after then-Attorney General Bill Barr selected him for the task while serving as U.S. attorney for Connecticut in the spring of 2019. In October 2020, Barr formally appointed Durham as special counsel to ensure that he could continue his investigative work regardless of the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Durham’s investigation led to the indictment of three people, including former Clinton attorney Michael Sussmann in September 2021, Igor Danchenko in November 2021, and Kevin Clinesmith in August 2020. While Sussmann and Danchenko were found not guilty, Clinesmith pleaded guilty and served community service time.

The American people have been eagerly waiting for the report from Durham’s investigation, hoping for transparency and accountability. The investigation has been a contentious issue for years, and it remains to be seen what the report will uncover. Many are hopeful that the report will provide clarity and insight into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe.

As the investigation continues, it is crucial that those involved in the probe are held accountable for any wrongdoing. The report from Durham’s investigation could potentially shed light on the actions of those involved and restore confidence in the government’s ability to operate with transparency and integrity.

In the meantime, the American people must remain patient and allow the investigation to run its course. It is essential that justice is served and that any wrongdoing is exposed. The report’s release will undoubtedly have significant implications, and the American people must be prepared for any outcome.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

