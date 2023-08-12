Attorney General Merrick Garland Appoints Special Counsel to Investigate Hunter Biden

Attorney General Merrick Garland has made a significant and surprising move, appointing a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, a development that has turned the spotlight onto President Biden’s son in the lead-up to the 2024 election.

Garland acknowledged the “extraordinary circumstances” surrounding the case as he designated David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware who was already investigating Hunter Biden’s financial matters, as the special counsel. This turn of events followed the breakdown of plea deal discussions in the case.

The sudden shift has ignited fresh speculation about the legal proceedings against Hunter Biden, specifically regarding tax evasion and a gun charge. The appointment of Weiss as special counsel grants him greater autonomy, authority, and resources to delve into the investigation, marking a notable move from Garland, who is known for his cautious approach.

The decision to appoint a special counsel in the Hunter Biden case comes amidst the backdrop of the Justice Department’s indictment of former President Donald Trump in separate cases. This unprecedented move places the legal scrutiny on both Trump and Biden’s family squarely in the spotlight as the 2024 presidential election season looms.

Speaking from the Justice Department, Garland emphasized that he expects the special counsel to work swiftly and impartially. Weiss, who was initially appointed by Trump as U.S. attorney, expressed to Garland that the investigation had progressed to a point where he believed he should continue as special counsel.

While the rationale behind the appointment of a special counsel for the Hunter Biden case is not entirely clear, the decision coincides with a breakdown in plea deal talks related to tax evasion charges. Additionally, Weiss’ team suggested that charges might be better filed in California or Washington, potentially indicating that venue played a role in the request for special counsel status.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the dynamics of the 2024 presidential race are further complicated by the continued investigations into both Trump and Biden’s families. The separate federal cases involving Trump and Hunter Biden have distinct implications, with Trump facing charges brought by special prosecutor Jack Smith, while Biden’s son remains the subject of investigations into his financial dealings.

While Hunter Biden’s attorney has reiterated the expectation of a fair resolution, the appointment of Weiss as special counsel raises questions about the independence and scope of the investigation. Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, have weighed in on the development, with Pence pointing out the disparities between his own family’s experiences and those of the Bidens.

The appointment of a special counsel in the Hunter Biden case adds a new layer of complexity to an already convoluted legal landscape, injecting a renewed focus on the Biden family’s affairs as the nation gears up for the 2024 elections.

