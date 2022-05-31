Attorney for Paul Pelosi Issues Statement on DUI Arrest of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s Husband

The attorney for Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has issued a statement on the DUI arrest of his client.

The statement was posted by Fox News reporter Chad Pergram on Twitter, disputes some aspects of reports about the events surrounding the arrest but does not address the DUI charge.

Statement from Atty for Paul Pelosi: Several news reports about Saturday night’s traffic incident involving Paul Pelosi have included incorrect information. Mr. Pelosi was attending a dinner party at the home of friends near Oakville. He left that party at 10:15 PM Saturday, to drive to his home a short distance away. He was alone in his car. After stopping at the intersection of Walnut Drive and Highway 29, and proceeding across Highway 29 to Oakville Cross Road, his car was hit on the back fender by a Jeep heading southbound on Highway 29. Mr. Pelosi was fully cooperative with California Highway Patrol officers who arrived a few minutes later.

A prior driving offense erroneously attributed to Mr. Pelosi is untrue and likely refers to another person with the same name. This error must be corrected.

There are also incorrect reports that misstate the timing of events. Mr. Pelosi left the dinner party at 10:15 PM Saturday. The incident happened a few minutes later. CHP and Napa County processing took until 7:30 AM Sunday.

Paul Pelosi is charted with two misdemeanors, one count of driving under the influence and one count or driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher, and was given a generous $5,000 bail.

Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill issued a statement Sunday on the arrest, noting that she was on the other side of the country.

“The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast.”

