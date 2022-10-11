Attorney for Epstein Victims Says Maxwell Still Has Cards on the Table: Who Should Be Worried?

According to the attorney for the right hand woman to convicted and now deceased pedophile Jeffrey Esptein, a billionaire financier who she supplied victims and groomed, she still has cards on the table.

If Maxwell decides to play ball, she would have a list of names of some very famous people.

“Bill Clinton should be sweating bullets,” reporter Kari Donovan said for the Republic Brief.

“It has long been suspected by court watchers that a notorious list of clientele for Epstein, allegedly including Clinton, would eventually emerge, and they may be right, according to investigators and lawyers who have followed the complex case.”

“The shocking warning came out of a new documentary that investigated the role of Britain’s Prince Andrew and his close ties as a client of Epstein’s, when the comments were made that there could be further revelations about other clients of Epstein’s because his madame- Ghislaine Maxwell – who was recently convicted for crimes associated with Epstein has until June 2023 to cooperate with prosecutors, in possibly overturning more names,” she said.

In a brand new documentary, “Prince Andrew Banished” Florida based attorney Spencer Kevin, who repents some of Epstein’s victims says that Maxwell has until 2023 to cooperate with authorities to get her free from jail sooner.

Radar Online reported:

Kuvin told viewers in a new documentary that convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell still has the chance to come forward with new revelations in a possible effort to reduce her 20-year sentence.

Last December, Maxwell was convicted of five federal charges for recruiting and grooming teenage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein.

She found out her prison fate in June and now has until 2023 to further cooperate with prosecutors, noted Kuvin, adding that Maxwell said she intends to appeal her sentence.

“She is really the person who holds all the secrets,” he said in the documentary that is airing on Peacock. “This isn’t the end of the story.”

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence and has been moved to a low-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida the Daily Mail reports. Maxwell will be eligible for release on July 17, 2037 unless she names names.

“The disgraced socialite has been moved to FCI Tallahassee, a low-security prison in the Sunshine State, near where she committed her crimes. The choice of prison by the BOP is against the recommendation of Judge Alison Nathan, who oversaw Maxwell’s trial for recruiting and trafficking underage girls for the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Judge Nathan asked the BOP – following a request from Maxwell’s lawyers – to send her to FCI Danbury in Connecticut,” the Daily Mail reported.

“However, the BOP has ultimate authority and decided against sending Maxwell there. Despite this Maxwell, 60, will likely welcome the news as she has complained bitterly about her treatment at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she has been held since her arrest in July 2020,” the outlet added.

The Daily Mail continues:

According to the prison handbook, Maxwell will be woken up at 6 am every day and be issued an inmate identification card that she must wear at all times.

Each period of the day is announced over the tannoy and includes exercise sessions and work periods. Staff may search inmates’ cells at any time for contraband or stolen property and each prison shares a cell with one other person.

The prison handbook says that the only approved uniform is: khaki pants, khaki shirt, underwear, bra, socks, and authorized shoes. A khaki dress is also permitted. Maxwell will be allowed to wear a plain wedding band, however, her marriage to former tech entrepreneur Scott Borgerson is over and they are thought to be in the process of divorcing.

Late last month, U.S. Circuit Judge Alison Nathan sentenced Maxwell to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...