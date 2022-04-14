Atlas Gym Owner and Congressional Candidate Ian Smith: Our Foreign Policy Should Be America First and America Only (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump’s America First foreign policy was a success. He was the first president in modern history to not get America into a new war, and also ended wars started by his predecessors. How did he do this? Through strength.



Trump was just crazy and unpredictable enough to where people thought that he just might push that red button to wipe a country off the face of the earth if they crossed him. How did Trump keep Russia, China and North Korea at bay? With threats of destroying them. They feared Trump.

Compare that with the inept foreign policy of Joe Biden. No-one fears Biden. I mean, how could you? He’s an ice cream eating dementia patient that is just reading off a teleprompter what Obama writes for him. He’s continuing the business-as-usual foreign policy of the Obamas, Clintons and Bushes. How has that turned out? Just take a look at Afghanistan and Ukraine for your answer.



Now, before you say that this is a Democrat issue, let me remind you of both Bushes, who got us into wars in the Middle East time and time again. It seems like whoever is in office is doing whatever they can to get us into another war. I mean, look at Russia and Ukraine… the Republicans are joining in with the calls to launch World War III in their quest to jump into yet another war.



Ian Smith, the New Jersey gym owner that took on the tyrannical government to remain open during covid-19 lockdowns, has thrown his hat into the ring not just to “own the libs” but to take on the corrupt Republican leadership. During this podcast, which was recorded at Clay Clark’s ReAwaken America Tour in San Diego, he explained his foreign policy position:



“Most GOP people will send their kids off to war with no questions asked, whereas I have a very strong anti-interventionalist stance. I believe we should protect America first and America only. All of our resources should be dedicated to making sure our country is independent of foreign action and that we can stand on our own two feet.”



This is the message that we need to get out to the America people. Just compare this America First and America Only foreign policy with the chaos that is ensuing around the world as a result of the weak and inept Alleged President Joe Biden.



We need Republican leadership that can point this out and paint the stark contrast… as opposed to our current RINO leadership that is joining in with the Dems in calls to go to war with Russia.



Ian Smith is the type of outsider candidate that we need in Washington DC. He assured me that part of his motivation for running is to expose to the American people what the swamp is actually like in DC, with both sides of the aisle. To support his campaign and get more information, head on over to iansmithforcongress.com.

