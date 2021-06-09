Atlanta (Fulton County) Workers Subpoenaed in Election Scandal Lawsuit

Many of you know by now of the videos that surfaced of voter workers in Georgia pulling ballots out of suitcases, now that has escalated to a new lawsuit in the state of Georgia, and those workers have been subpoenaed.

Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Shaye Moss were the two in question after hours of ballot counting at the State Farm Arena during the 2020 election.

They now face serious questioning as part of a discovery process in the Fulton County Election lawsuit.

David Makever Alligood and Ruby Freeman were both served affidavits to give videotaped depositions according to the papers.

Freeman has been accused and suspected of election malfeasance during the 2020 elections. Part of those activities include dragging out boxes of ballots from under a table after election observers were wrongfully sent home early that night on November 3rd at State Farm Arena.

The sworn deposition will provide an opportunity for Freeman to explain her position and the recorded video recorded activities, if she can.

Her daughter, who was actually her boss, was also subpoenaed to explain herself before the courts.

Moss, the daughter of Freeman also participated in dragging out boxes of ballots after she personally sent election observers home early. The video does not lie on this.

She would then run stacks of ballots through tabulators on video, some of them multiple times. Her videotaped deposition will be tomorrow Thursday June 10, provided she actually shows up.

“The Fulton County Board of Registration & Elections has hired two of Georgia’s top criminal defense attorneys & filed paperwork to halt the audit proceedings previously ordered by the judge,” Heather Mullins of Real America’s Voice noted.

The Fulton County lawsuit has now lead to a much needed and anticipated election audit that will put the ballots in the county under further inspection.

This is a developing story.

