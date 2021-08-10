At Least 75 People Shot in Chicago Over the Weekend. Officer Among 11+ Killed

If any other city in America had 75 people shot in a single weekend, they would call in the National Guard. But not the liberal hell hole known as Chicago, Illinois.

At least 75 people were shot over the weekend in Chicago, more than half during a 10-hour span that saw a Chicago police officer Ella French, 29, killed, and three gang related shootings that left 16 people wounded.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot couldn’t want to make the police officers shooting political, but guns aren’t a problem in Chicago, violent crime is.

The following is from the Chicago Sun Times breaking down the shootings.

— The first mass shooting was at a lounge in the 1800 block of West 87th Street on the South Side, police said. Around 2:05 a.m., a 24-year old man started shooting after getting into an argument with a a 37-year-old man, police said.

The older man was shot twice in the neck and three times in the back. He died at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The 24-year-old was shot eight times and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, according to the police. He was taken into custody.

At least five others at the lounge were also shot. A man, 38, was shot once in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Also taken to that hospital were a 23-year-old man, grazed in the face, and a 37-year-old woman shot in the back. Their conditions were stabilized, police said.

Two men, 33 and 56, were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park where their conditions were stabilized, according to police.

— About an hour earlier and about two miles away, a gunman opened fire following an altercation with two security guards who wouldn’t let him into a club in the 8300 block of South Halsted Street, police said.

One of the guards, 40, was shot multiple times and was taken to Christ Medical Center where he died, police said. The other guard, 42, was shot in the back twice and in the thigh, police said. He was taken to Christ in serious condition, police said.

At least three other people standing nearby were shot, police said. Two males, ages unknown, were each shot in the leg and went to Little Company of Mary, police said. A man, 21, was shot in the chin and taken to the University of Chicago where his condition was stabilized, police said.

— Around 7 p.m., Saturday, four men were wounded in a shooting on the Near West Side that left three of them in critical condition, police said. The group was standing near a park in the 200 block of South Maplewood Street when someone fired from a car, according to Chicago police.

Three of the men, ages 23, 27 and 28, were struck multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 20-year-old man was struck in the ankle and taken to the hospital in good condition, police said.

— Just before 12:25 a.m. Sunday, three people were shot while at a gathering outside in the 11400 block of South Throop Street in Morgan Park on the Far South Side, police said.

A man, 39, was shot in his lower back and woman, 24, was shot in the buttocks, police said. They were both taken to Christ where their conditions were stabilized, police said. Another man, 24, was grazed in his leg and was treated and released at the scene, police said.

— A man was fatally shot in the South Loop on the Near South Side. Just before 2 a.m., the victim, 24, was shot three times in his abdomen in the 2200 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

— A person was found shot to death in a car on the Southwest Side. Just before 1:00 a.m., a man, 47, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his torso in the 3000 block of West 38th Street, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not been identified.

— In the weekend’s most recent fatal shooting, one man was killed and another wounded Sunday morning in Austin on the West Side.

About 11:40 a.m., the men, 30 and 62, were standing on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of West Augusta Boulevard when two people approached and fired, police said.

The 30-year-old was struck in the head and chest, and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified. The older man was struck in the buttocks and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Fifty other people, including two boys 16 and 17, were shot across Chicago over the weekend.

Fifty-one people were shot, six fatally, citywide last weekend.

