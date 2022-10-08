At Least 3 Dead After Massive Explosion at Key Bridge Linking Russia to Crimea

Russian authorities have said that a massive explosion involving a truck on Saturday caused a fire and destroyed a section of a bridge linking Russia and Crimea, killing at least three people.

The bridge is regarded as the key supply route for Russian troops in Southern Ukraine.

The Crimean Bridge, also called the Kerch Strait Bridge or Kerch Bridge, is a structure that is 19 kilometers (12 miles) in length and passes across the Kerch Strait and links southern Russia to the Crimean Peninsula.

The Kerch Strait is pivotal in the war with the Ukraine as it links the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

According to reports, a truck exploded on the bridge around 6 a.m. local time. Russia’s National Terrorism Committee announced that the explosion caused a fire on the parallel rail section, where seven railway cars carrying fuel caught fire and exploded.

The blast also caused a “partial collapse of two sections of the bridge.”

The Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement that the incident killed at least three people, “presumably the passengers of a car that was driving by the truck that exploded on the bridge.”

‘The bodies of a woman and a man were recovered from the water, their identities are being established,” the statement reads, according to Russian state-owned news agency TASS.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the explosion and he ordered the creation of a government panel to deal with the emergency.

While the bridge is undergoing repairs, a ferry service will be provided later on Saturday Russian sources claimed.

Crimea’s Head Sergey Aksyonov said on Telegram, per TASS: “A ferry service is ready to be launched, it will start operating later today. We will announce a timetable later.”

The Ukraine is pushing a counteroffensive to reclaim Crimea, even though the overwhelming majority of Crimean people want to remain under Russian leadership. This is a strange strange war to report on as both sides continue to spread misinformation and lies, but from interviews on the ground, its’ evident Crimean residents do not want to be under control of the Ukraine.

While no one has yet to explicitly claim public responsibility for the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s aide, Mikhail Podoliak, posted on Twitter saying the explosion is “the beginning.”

“Crimea, the bridge, the beginning. Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled,” he wrote in English.

Podoliak previously in August threatened the bridge, telling The Guardian that the bridge is “an illegal construction and the main gateway to supply the Russian army in Crimea” and that “such objects should be destroyed.”

Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials have also previously stated that Ukraine will use force to retake Crimea.

