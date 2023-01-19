At Davos Al Gore Says We’re ‘Boiling the Oceans!!!’ in Ridiculous Rant [VIDEO]

You have been inundated with reports from media, governments, think tanks and “experts” saying that our climate is changing for the worse and it is our fault. Increases in droughts, heat waves, tornadoes, and poison ivy—to name a few—are all blamed on our “sins of emissions” from burning fossil fuels and increasing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Yet, you don’t quite buy into this human-caused climate apocalypse. You aren’t sure about the details because you don’t have all the facts and likely aren’t a scientist. Inconvenient Facts was specifically created for you.

Writing in plain English and providing easily understood charts and figures, Gregory Wrightstone presents the science to assess the basis of the threatened Thermageddon. More about Gregory destroying Al Gore’s insanity below, and how to get his book on it, but let’s talk about how crazy Al Gore is for a second, shall we?

The former Vice President recently went on an “unhinged” rant on the dangers of climate change in Davos at the World Economic Forum.

Gores insane speech, which involved him yelling like a madman about climate change included, “boiling the oceans,” and “rain bombs” and of course our inability as humans to know how to use “self-governance.”

Of course Al Gore is unequivocally full of shit, and most people with functioning brains know it.

In an attention grabbing stunt and speech, Gore went on to say that humans continued to treat Earth’s atmosphere as an “open air sewer.”

How many of you are smart enough to realize that America is 100x the cleanest nation in the world and it’s not even close.. How many of you are aware that places like China and other rogue nations are responsible for the overwhelming majority of pollution in the world?

The book’s 60 “inconvenient facts” come from government sources, peer-reviewed literature, or scholarly works, set forth in a way that is lucid and entertaining. The information likely will challenge your current understanding of many apocalyptic predictions about our ever-dynamic climate.

“We’re still putting 162 million tons [of greenhouse gas] into it every single day and the accumulated amount is now trapping as much extra heat as would be released by 600,000 Hiroshima-class atomic bombs exploding every single day on the earth,” Gore clamored.

Then the guy that told you the polar caps were going to melt went on to say that the number of refugees is going to reach “1 billion in this century.”

Gore added, “Look at the xenophobia and political authoritarian trends that have come from just a few million refugees.” He screamed, “What about a billion?! We would lose our capacity for self-governance on this world! We have to act!

In case you wondered what the crazy Climate Change guy was saying… pic.twitter.com/j8kZUJYcl2 — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) January 19, 2023

If you follow our friend Gregory Wrightstone, You will learn that the planet is improving, not despite increasing CO2 and rising temperature, but because of it. The very framework of the climate-catastrophe argument will be confronted with scientific fact.

BIO: Gregory Wrightstone is a geologist with more than 35 years of studying the Earth’s processes. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Waynesburg University and a master’s from West Virginia University, both in the field of geology. He has presented the results of his research around the world, including India, Ireland and China.

Gregory’s book was the result of a quest for the truth about climate change — a subject uncritically reported by the mainstream media of an Earth lurching inexorably toward climate apocalypse. Contrary to the hyperbole of climate alarmists, Wrightstone’s review of the science provides the historical context of the Earth that shows clearly that rising temperatures and increasing carbon dioxide are benefiting both the planet and the human condition.

Greg is a strong proponent of the scientific process and believes that policy decisions should be driven by science, facts and data — not a political agenda.

FIND HIS WEBSITE HERE AND HERE:

FIND HIS FACEBOOK HERE AND HERE:

FIND HIS TWITTER HERE AND HERE:

Gregory Wrightstone, is a geologist and the Executive Director of the CO2 Coalition in Arlington Virginia. He is bestselling author of Inconvenient Facts: The Science that Al Gore doesn’t want you to know.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



