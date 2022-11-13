Astros Part Ways With General Major a Week After Winning World Series Title

The Houston Astros​ are going forward without renewing a contract with General Manager James Click, just days after they won the World Series, team owner, Jim Crane announced Friday. It was reported that Click was just offered a one-year contract.

Crane said in a statement, ” We have had great success in each of his three seasons, and James has been an important part of that success. I want to personally thank him and wish him and his family. well moving forward.”

A report by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale said Crane offered Click a one-year contract, which would have thrust him back into the lame duck status he and manager Dusty Baker worked under in 2022.

Reportedly, Click said on Tuesday at the general managers meeting in Las Vegas that his contract expired October 31 and the situation had not been addressed. It was also reported that he was given little advance notice of Wednesday’s new conference, where Dusty Baker was given a one-year contract.

Click was hired from the Tampa Bay Rays in early 2020 before the season in the aftermath of the sign-stealing scandal, where he replaced suspended and fired GM Jeff Luhnow. Click was an executive with Tampa Bay before joining the Astros.

Click was able to maintain the Astro’s’ era-dominating run of success through the turmoil and suspicion. The team reached the postseason each year, and twice made it to the World Series, emerging victorious this season.

There were no other announcements as to who might replace Click.

