Assistant to the House Sergeant-At-Arms CHARGED & ARRESTED with Possession of Child Pornography

A staffer of the House Sergeant at Arms, who is tasked with overseeing security for the U.S. House of Representatives side of the Capitol Hill Complex has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

41-year-old Stefan Beiret was arrested on Wednesday and now faces 10 felony charges relating to child abuse content. Unbelievable.

According to The Washington Post, he is being held without bail and will appear in court next month. The newspaper reported the story over the weekend.

Bieret is a resident of Burke, Virginia, is the alleged owner of a Dropbox account which authorities discovered had several child sexual abuse images on it.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was notified that an illicit image may have been uploaded to the account, police stated.

This information was then conveyed to an internet crimes against children task force, which then launched an investigation into the matter.

When it was determined that the Dropbox account owner was a Fairfax County, Virginia resident, local detectives then launched a full probe.

According to authorities, the Dropbox account was discovered following a search warrant and subsequent warrants produced the alleged owner of the account, Bieret. Bieret has been working on Capitol Hill since 2004, according to The Associated Press, which reported that he is a program manager to the House Sergeant at Arms.

Fairfax County police said that multiple electronics have been recovered from his home. Bieret has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

“Detectives will continue to examine the digital evidence that was recovered from the scene and consult with the Office of the Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney for any additional charges,” police said in the release.

Anyone with information on Bieret’s case or any other cases of exploitation of children is asked to contact Fairfax County’s Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 6.

