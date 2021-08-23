As Murders Surge, Democrats New Hypocritical Flip Flopping Message is “Fund the Police”

For the last decade, the Democrats have been pushing to defund the police, attacks on law enforcement are sickening, and when you look at actual statistics, race is not coming into play. But that didn’t stop the radical liberals and Democrats from working overtime to try to get rid of police officers everywhere.

Now that murders are on the rise everywhere, and crime is getting out of control in liberal hellhole cities like Chicago, Memphis, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Detroit, etc. they want to fund the police. You can’t make up this level of stupidity and hypocrisy America.

Now they are scrambling to boost police budgets and hire more officers amid the deadliest crime waves in two decades. Local Democrats are distancing themselves from “defund” politics and policies, a vast different as the reflection shows how deeply unpopular the concept has become among most voters. It’s also a huge weapon that conservatives will use and win on.

Progressive and Radical Dems like Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and others are still aiming to try to overhaul the U.S. policing while mainstream Democrats and moderates are now pushing towards traditional law enforcement to combat crime.

The following is from the Reuters.

The division has chilled efforts to reshape police departments and hold officers more accountable for excessive force. In New York, Atlanta and Seattle, Democratic city politicians have abandoned or scaled back police budget-cutting efforts and other proposals they touted amid the uproar over the 2020 death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by police in Minneapolis. In Congress, a policing bill named after Floyd – sponsored by Vice President Kamala Harris when she was still a senator – remains stalled more than a year later.

New York pivoted from slashing almost $1 billion in police funds last year to adding $200 million this year. Oakland, California, boosted its police budget in June by $38 million after last year setting a goal to cut it by $150 million. Austin, a liberal bastion in conservative Texas, this year passed its largest-ever police budget under pressure from state Republicans over rising crime. Last year, Austin had diverted $150 million in police funds to other priorities.

In Washington, Bowser asked the city council last month for $11 million to hire 170 new police officers after a series of shootings. The council agreed to fund 40 officers.

Bowser, who declined to comment for this story, has defended her reversal on police funding by saying she is responding to a crime wave and pleas for money from the city’s police chief.

“I am outraged. The chief is outraged. The community should be outraged,” she told reporters on July 22, after a shooting on an affluent restaurant row near downtown that left two wounded. The incident followed the July 16 shooting of 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney, who was killed on her scooter by a stray bullet. A day later, a shootout outside the Washington Nationals baseball park left three wounded, including two shooting suspects.

Violence nationally has upended the dynamics in key mayoral races. Centrist Democrats campaigning on their support for police have won or emerged as favorites in party primary elections. In New York, former police officer Eric Adams captured the Democratic nomination for mayor in June, defeating more progressive candidates by vowing to hire more officers and support aggressive tactics.

In advance of next year’s midterm Congressional elections, Republican party officials are making crime a central issue – and casting all Democrats as enemies of law enforcement.

“Every voter knows that Democrats are the party of Defund the Police,” said Michael McAdams, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

You can read more from our friends at Reuters.

