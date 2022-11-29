As Big Tech App Stores Threaten to Deplatform Twitter, GETTR Urges Users to Join Platform Using Tweet Importation Feature

With Twitter seemingly on the brink of collapse, GETTR is urging social media enthusiasts to sign-up for the free speech platform GETTR and save their digital histories with our tweet importation function.



GETTR has seen a massive increase in new accounts with over half a million sign ups since Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter as users look for a safe alternative and embrace GETTR’s vision of a social media platform where people from different backgrounds can discuss tough topics without the threat of being unfairly banned.



From security glitches to reported outages, and #RIPTwitter trending around the globe, it is unclear how much longer Twitter will work. Therefore, GETTR is urging Twitter users to archive their online data and import their user histories to GETTR to ensure it is properly safeguarded.



“Reality is setting in for those who believed Twitter could be saved, and it seems as though the Blue Bird is about to fall off its perch,” GETTR Chief Executive Officer Jason Miller said.





“This is why we are urging all former and current Twitter users to import their online content to GETTR. One of the unique features of GETTR allows users to migrate their content, from music to memes, and posts to pictures, to make certain it is never lost. Your creative content is your intellectual property, and GETTR will always keep you as a priority,” he added. “But if Twitter collapses, your content will be gone.”



GETTR now hosts more than 7 million users across 192 different countries. Since the release of livestreaming in October 2021, there have been over 280 million livestream views, along with 40 million Vision views. Since its inception, GETTR has defied market trends and doubled its unique visit count in the last year.



The platform proudly represents many high-profile users including comedian and podcaster Russell Brand, British broadcaster and former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal, actor and comedian Rob Schneider, Investigative Journalist and Influencer Matt Couch, YouTuber Andrew Tate, War Room host and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, author and journalist Naomi Wolf, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, conservative news commentators Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, British football legend Matt Le Tissier, actress and former MMA fighter Gina Carano, and radio host and author Mark Levin.

Join GETTR today!

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...