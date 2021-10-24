Artist Leaving DC Comics Over Woke Bisexual Superman I’m “Tired of them Ruining These Characters”

An artist with DC Comics said this week he’s leaving the company because he’s “tired of them ruining these characters.” His decision comes on the heels of the announcement that the next iteration of Superman will be bisexual.



Gabe Eltaeb, a colorist for DC Comics, said during an appearance on a YouTube show hosted by Ethan Van Sciver that he is exiting the brand when his contract runs out.“I’m finishing out my contract with DC,” he said.



“I’m tired of this. … I’m tired of them ruining these characters; they don’t have a right to do this.”Eltaeb went on to say his grandfather “almost died in World War II,” adding, “We don’t have a right to destroy [expletive] that people died for to give us. It’s a bunch of [expletive] nonsense.”



The comic book artist said he was particularly bothered by DC Comics’ decision to drop “the American way” from Superman’s motto, replacing it with the globalist “better world” phrase.



Eltaeb’s announcement comes about a week after the Superman publisher announced the next iteration of the character — Jon Kent, the son of Clark Kent — will be taking a “bold new direction” by coming out as bisexual. Like his father, who fell in love with reporter Lois Lane, Jon Kent will strike up a romantic relationship with male reporter Jay Nakamura.



The writer of the comic series, Tom Taylor, said “everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes.” He added he’s “grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea.”



“Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth, and for justice,” he said. “Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”



Additionally, the comic book’s artist John Timms said he is “honored to be working” alongside Taylor by “showing Jon Kent tackling his most complex modern life.”Eltaeb also took issue with the way conservatives have been pushed out of the industry.“



They call us bigots and racist,” he said, adding that many of the gatekeepers in the coming book industry are “not letting people have a voice” if they’re conservative.



Those feelings, he added, have been “bottled up” for five years.



The new comic series is set to release Nov. 9.

