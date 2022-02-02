Army to Immediately Discharge Soldiers Who Refused Covid-19 Vaccine, Putting America’s Security at Risk

Thanks to the woke military leaders in America, the unthinkable has officially happened. The United States Army said on Wednesday that it will immediately begin discharging soldiers who have refused to get the mandatory Covid-19 vaccine.

This puts more than 3,300 service members at risk of being thrown out soon according to the Associated Press.

It’s unbelievable seeing how the vaccine doesn’t stop the spread, doesn’t stop you from getting Covid, and has massive side effects. It’s ridiculous we’ve gotten to this stage as Americans.

The Army’s announcement makes it the final military service to lay out its discharge policy for those that refuse the jab.

The Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy has already discharged active-duty troops or entry-level personnel at boot camps for refusing the shot.

So far, the Army has not discharged any.

According to data released, more than 3,300 soldiers have refused the vaccine. The Army says that more than 3,000 soldiers have been issued official written reprimands, which suggest they are already identified in the disciplinary process, and some could be among those first to be discharged.

The Pentagon has ordered all service members, active-duty, National Guard, and Reserves, to get the vaccine, saying it is critical to maintaining health and readiness of the force. Even though a federal judge has ruled that they cannot do this, and there is nothing according to the constitution that allows them to do so to military members or federal workers.

In Americans new woke military, 97% of all Army soldiers have fallen in line and gotten at least one shot. More than 3,000 have requested medical and religions exemptions.

“Army readiness depends on soldiers who are prepared to train, deploy, fight and win our nation’s wars,” she said. “Unvaccinated soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness. We will begin involuntary separation proceedings for Soldiers who refuse the vaccine order and are not pending a final decision on an exemption.” -Army Secretary Christine Wormuth

Overall, 600 Marines, Airmen, and Sailors have been thrown out of the military or dismissed from entry-level training at boot camps as of last week.

