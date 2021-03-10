Arkansas Teacher Accused of Making 5-Year-Old Student Unclog Toilet with Bare Hands

An elementary school teacher in North Little Rock has been placed on administrative leave after she was accused of making a 5-year-old student unclog a toilet with his bare hands.

The Pulaski County Special School District said in a statement Tuesday that they are “actively investigating” these allegations.

“Employees across the district work hard every day to create an environment where students feel safe and protected,” the statement said to KATV.

The mother of the child, Ashley Murry, said on Tuesday that her son told her his teacher at Crystal Hill Elementary School made him clean out a toiler with his bare hands because he used too much toilet paper.

The district refused to release any further information in the matter.

“As is district policy, we cannot disclose information in regards to disciplinary personnel matters,” according to the statement.

You can read more on this from our friends at KATV in Arkansas.

