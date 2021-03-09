Arkansas Senate Committee Advances Bill to Allow Schools to BAN Transgender Athletes

Some good news coming out of the State of Arkansas on your Tuesday afternoon as the Arkansas Senate Committee on Education has pass a bill that would allow schools to prohibit biological males who identify as female from competing in girls’ sports.

Senator Missy Irvin, R of Mountain View, and Representative Sonia Barker, R from Smackover are sponsoring the new bill SB354, known as the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.” The measure passed in a roll call vote 5-3 in the Committee.

The fact that 3 Arkansas Senators thought Men should be able to compete in Women’s sports is absolutely disgusting and sickening.

The fact that we have people in America who actually think it's okay for males to compete as females in sports shows you how far gone America truly is right now..



These folks need a swift kick in the backside, and Jesus.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) March 9, 2021

“Allowing boys to compete in girls’ sports shatters their dreams and steals their opportunities,” Irvin said at a news conference last month. “When schools and societies ignore those differences, it’s girls that are paying the price.”

As committee members passed the bill Monday, protesters chanted “shame” in the hallways outside.

What idiot was chanting “Shame” that they don’t want Men competing with Women and getting dressed in women’s lorckerrooms? This is ridiculous folks.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge introduced similar legislation that would ban transgender athletes from playing on women’s school sports teams in Arkansas last month.

In January President Joe Biden made this asinine announcement.

“Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room or school sports,” the order says.

As a father of two daughters, it will be a cold day in hell when men are showering and changing with my children for school sports. You can quote me on that America.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...