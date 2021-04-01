Arkansas Senate Bans Trans Youth From Gender Reassignment Surgery and Puberty Blockers For Minors

Another huge win for the State of Arkansas as the State legislature and the governor have been hammering liberal insane policies in the last week.

The Arkansas Senate passed the “Arkansas Save Adolescents From Experimentation (SAFE) Act” on Monday, and now it heads to the desk of Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson to sign into law.

The state government has a compelling interest in “protecting the health and safety of its citizens, especially vulnerable children,” House Bill 1570 says. “For the small percentage of children who are gender nonconforming or experience distress at identifying with their biological sex, studies consistently demonstrate that the majority come to identify with their biological sex in adolescence or adulthood, thereby rendering most physiological interventions unnecessary.”

“Furthermore, scientific studies show that individuals struggling with distress at identifying with their biological sex often have already experienced psychopathology, which indicates these individuals should be encouraged to seek mental health services to address comorbidities and underlying causes of their distress before undertaking any hormonal or surgical intervention,” the bill states. “Even among people who have undergone inpatient gender reassignment procedures, suicide rates, psychiatric morbidities, and mortality rates remain markedly elevated above the background population.”

The bill bans:

A physician or other healthcare professional from providing gender transition procedures to any individual under eighteen (18) years of age.

A physician, or other healthcare professional from referring any individual under eighteen (18) years of age to any healthcare professional for gender transition procedures.

Public funds from being directly or indirectly used, granted, paid, or distributed to any entity, organization, or individual that provides gender transition procedures to an individual under eighteen (18) years of age.

The proposed bill states in part:

…no person shall engage in, counsel, make a referral for, or cause any of the following practices to be performed upon a minor if the practice is performed for the purpose of attempting to alter the appearance of or affirm the minor’s perception of the minor’s gender or sex, if that perception is inconsistent with the minor’s sex as defined in this chapter: (1) prescribing, dispensing, administering, or otherwise supplying puberty-blocking medication to stop or delay normal puberty; (2) prescribing, dispensing, administering, or otherwise supplying supraphysiologic doses of testosterone or other androgens to females; (3) prescribing, dispensing, administering, or otherwise supplying supraphysiologic doses of estrogen to males; (4) performing surgeries that sterilize, including castration, vasectomy, hysterectomy, oophorectomy, orchiectomy, and penectomy; (5) performing surgeries that artificially construct tissue with the appearance of genitalia that differs from the individual’s sex, including metoidioplasty, phalloplasty, and vaginoplasty; or (6) removing any healthy or nondiseased body part or tissue.

This is a huge step for the State of Arkansas in common sense legislation. Thanks to our friends at The Daily Wire for contributing to this article.

