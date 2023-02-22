Arkansas Police Rule Death of Clinton Aide Linked to Jeffrey Epstein as Suicide – Aide Was Found Shot and Tied to a Tree with an Electrical Cord Around His Neck with No Weapon Found

As we always say here at The DC Patriot, we don’t care who you are, no one knows someone who has 75 friends and acquaintances that are victims of suicide.

Unless of course your last name is Clinton.

The cause of death from a grisly scene where a top Bill Clinton adviser was found hung from a tree with a gunshot wound to his chest has finally been revealed 9 months after his death.

The Sheriff’s report into Mark Middleton’s mysterious death raises more questions than answers as it rules he died by suicide. However there was no sign of the weapon that killed him.

Middleton, 59, was found dead last May at the Heifer Ranch in Perryville, Arkansas about an hour west of Little Rock.

The release of the report was held up after members of his family petitioned a judge. They were worried that pictures from the gory scene would be made public.

The judge eventually ruled that the case details could be released, but the photographs could not.

The report was written by Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Lawson, and says that he was called to the ranch by worker Samantha McElroy who had found Middleton’s abandoned black BMW SUV.

It should note that Middleton owned a booming HVAC business in the state of Arkansas.

McElroy, 46, then walked around a cottage at the ranch.

“Almost immediately after stepping around the corner of the cottage she started yelling,” Lawson wrote.

As she reached the back of the cottage she pointed towards the rear of the property and asked if that was a person.

“I could see what at first appeared to be a man sitting near a tree, as my eyes focused better, I could see a rope of some type going from the tree limb to the male.”

Lawson said it was clear that Middleton was dead.

“I could see that he had a gunshot wound to the chest and that he had a knot tied in an extension cord that was around his neck and it was attached to the limb directly above him.“

The deputy searched Middleton’s vehicle and turned up three boxes of buckshot and a gun case – but no weapon.

The details gave some fresh insight to the death of Middleton, a married father of two daughters 18 and 20 who was found dead on May 7 last year.

As DailyMail.com reported and revealed Epstein visited the White House on 14 separate days and stopped by twice in one day on three occasions during Bill Clinton’s first term. Middleton admitted him in at least seven times.

Middleton was a special adviser to President Clinton in the 1990s and signed Jeffery Epstein into the White House 7 of the 17 times the late pedophile visited.

Middleton also flew on Esptein’s jet, nicknamed the “Lolita Express.”

The police report was released to DailyMail.com by the Perry County Sheriff’s office.

Back in 1996 an investigation by the White House found that Middleton had abused his access to impress business clients and was barred from the executive mansion without senior approval.

Middleton denied those claims.

A number of Clinton’s former associates and top aides have died unexpectedly over the years, with varying circumstances, including Deputy White House Counsel Vince Foster.

His death was also ruled a suicide. Many other deaths have been linked to the Clintons without foundation including Seth Rich, former Data Director of New Voter Registration for the DNC (Democratic National Committee) who was murdered in 2016 with the case still open and unsolved.

Thanks to our friends at The Daily Mail for contributing heavily to this article.

