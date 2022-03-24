ARKANSAS’ MUSSELMAN LEADS THE WAY IN MOST LUCRATIVE CONTRACT EXTENSION IN MEN’S NCAA BASKETBALL

One of the lowest-paid men’s basketball coaches at a Power Five public school, North Carolina’s Hubert Davis could make up some of the ground this weekend when the Tar Heels play in the NCAA tournament East Regionals in Philadelphia.​ Davis, who’s basic pay for this season is $1.8 million, already has attained $175,000 in bonuses.

This weekend’s next-highest payday could belong to another first-year head coach, Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd, who could add $225,000.



Purdue men’s coach Matt Painter could end up with more than $200,000, but his total for getting through the weekend is not established by his contract. If the Boilermakers reach the Elite Eight, the agreement calls for bonus that is to be determined by university president Mitch Daniels in consultation with athletics director Mike Bobinski, but is guaranteed to be at least $142,344. Painter’s bonus for moving on to the Final Four would be $47,448.



To this point, the overall leader in bonus money this season is Tennessee men’s coach Rick Barnes, who picked up a cool $1 million before the third-seeded Volunteers lost in the second round to eleventh seeded Michigan.



But Arkansas men’s coach Eric Musselman has gained the most lucrative automatic contract extension, a one-year addition that could be worth at least $4.1 million, with $2.87 million guaranteed. Musselman has also earned $250,000 in bonuses as well as a $100,00 pay increase beginning next season.



The above information is for men’s basketball team coaches only, and does not take into account contingencies that could alter or prevent payment of bonuses, such as academic achievement by players, the coach’s departure from the school, future investigations and/or sanctions related to rules violations. It also does not include bonuses for national coach-of-the-year honor not yet announced, team academic performance, attendance, season-ticket sales, or the value of tickets or perks tied to tournament participation.



Amount for coaches at private schools are not available because those institutions are not required to release their employment contracts.

