Arkansas Man Arrested for Offering Alcohol to Young Boys, Tried to Lure Them for Sex, Sheriff Says

An Arkansas man has been arrested for trying to lure minors with alcohol for sex according to Izard County Sheriff’s Office.

Three boys told the sheriff’s office on March 3 that Brandon Gilbert, 40, of Oxford, had offered them alcohol in exchange for sex, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Gilbert allegedly contacted the boys through social media and text messages.

The sheriff’s office used the boys’ phones to pose as the children and arrange a meeting with Gilbert, according to the release. Gilbert allegedly continued to offer alcohol and solicit sex, despite being informed that one of the boys was only 14 years old.

Deputies found Gilbert waiting at the meeting location and arrested him. He was charged with sexual indecency with a minor, a Class D felony.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. Thanks to our friends at KATV for contributing to this story.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...