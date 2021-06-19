Arkansas Kevin Kopps Named National Player of The Year, Wins Dick Howser Trophy

Arkansas pitcher Kevin Kopps historic season continues to garner awards as he’s now been awarded the Dick Howser Trophy, which goes to the national player of the year. Kopps has had one of the greatest seasons in college baseball history, and his trophy case in growing rapidly.

This is the first time a relief pitcher has ever won the award, but Kopps becomes the thirteenth pitcher to do so.

Even though he’s listed as a relief pitcher, Kopps managed a 12-1 record and had 13 saves in an unprecedented season for the Razorbacks.

The dynamic relief pitcher finished 2021 with a .90 ERA and a .76 WHIP in a team high 89 2/3 innings. Hitters managed to only hit .162 on Kopps all season long.

Along with the Dick Howser Trophy, Kopps was named the SEC Pitcher of the year, and was selected as a unanimous First-Team All American. He has also been named College Baseball Foundation Pitcher of the Year and Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year.

Kopps is also a semifinalist for college baseball’s biggest trophy, the Golden Spikes Award.

