Arkansas Head Football Coach Sam Pittman Says He’s Agreed to Contract for Life at Arkansas: ‘They can fire me whenever they get good & ready to, but I can’t leave.. I don’t want to anyways’ (VIDEO)

Interesting news after spring practice on Saturday as Arkansas Head Football Coach Sam Pittman says he’s agreed to what the University of Arkansas has offered, and they’ve agreed as well.

According to the Head Hog, he is the Arkansas Head Coach for life, and he can’t leave unless they fire him.

“It’s going to have a non compete clause in it, and I’m glad it does.”

Pittman continued:

“They can fire me whenever they get good & ready to, but I can’t leave.. I don’t want to anyways”

Pittman is one of 8 schools out of 133 D1 programs that still have their head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator.

Pittman’s original contract was $15 million over 5 years, paying him $3 million per season. He also had bonus incentives, and last years 8 wins gained him a $750,000.00 bonus, and we’re not sure on what he earned for the New Years Day bowl and win for that bonus either.

You can watch the interview below.

Details aren’t out yet, but Sam Pittman is the Arkansas Head Coach for life, and he’s happy about it. So are hog fans!

