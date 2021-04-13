Arkansas Governor Signs New Teacher Salary Raises Into Law, Caving to Teachers Unions

Controversial Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a pair of identical bills into law on Monday that will raise the state’s median teacher salaries by $2,000 and create a fund that will help lower-paying districts reach that amount.

The Bill 504 by Senator Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, and House Bill 1614 by Rep. Bruce Cozart, the chairs of the Senate and House Education Committees, respectively, will raise the target median teaser salary from $51,822 for 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.

The House and Senate Committees afterword would jointly set the statewide target median salary.

It also provides $25 million to create a Teacher Salary Equalization Fund that will provide $185 per student in districts that are below the median salary.

According to the legislation, the gap between the highest average salary, $60,963, and the lowest of $39,578 was $21,385. Hutchinson said $15 million will come from adequacy funding passed by the Legislature, while $10 million will come from the educational adequacy trust fund.

