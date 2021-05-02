Arkansas Governor Signs Bills BANNING Vaccine Requirements

The Governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson has signed multiple bills banning vaccine requirements in the state backing what most legislators and residents feel as the right thing to do.

On Wednesday, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law measures preventing state and local governments from requiring the vaccine or proof of vaccination in order to access services.

The ban on requiring a vaccine would also prohibit it as a condition of unemployment. The measure includes some exceptions, such as state-owned medical facilities, if approved by Legislative Council.

The other measure prohibits “ ” in order to access goods or services. Federal officials have said there is no plan to require them broadly, but some Republican governors have issued orders preventing businesses or agencies from mandating them.

“These bills confirm my position that there should not be a COVID-19 vaccine requirement as a condition of employment in state government,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “It does make certain exemptions and it specifically exempts private businesses so they can make their own decision.”

The Republican governor has not taken action yet on another bill sitting on his desk that would prohibit state or local governments from imposing mask mandates. Hutchinson last month , but cities such as Fayetteville and Little Rock have been allowed to keep theirs in place.

