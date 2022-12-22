Arkansas Freshman and Projected Lottery Pick Nick Smith Jr. Out Indefinitely with Knee Injury

Arkansas Freshman five star guard Nick Smith Jr. is a projected NBA lottery pick, but he’s had some serious knee problems since he stepped foot on the hill in Fayetteville.

Smith left the Razorbacks’ win over Bradly early in the second half on Saturday and did not return. The school said “right knee management” was the reason for his absence from Wednesday’s 81-51 victory over UNC Asshville at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas Coach Eric Mussleman provide few details after the game.

“He’s out indefinitely. That’s what it is,” Musselman said. “There’s nothing else. He’s out indefinitely and he’s going to continue to rehab the best he can.”

The 6 foot 5 Smith, one of the top recruits in all of college basketball missed the teams first six games because of the injury.

He played only five minutes in his debut against Troy on November 28, but averaged 19.7 points per game in his next three games, logging 24, 39, and 29 minutes, respectively.

Smith scored five points in 20 minutes against Bradley before leaving because of what Musselman said was a tape issue.

No 10 Arkansas (11-1) will open SEC Conference play at LSU on Dec 28.

