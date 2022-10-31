News

Arkansas Democrat Candidate for State Auditor Arrested for Felony Terroristic Threatening

- by Matt Couch - 1 Comment

The Arkansas Democratic Candidate for State Auditor was arrested on a charge of felony terroristic threatening, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Diamond Arnold-Johnson was arrested after a felony arrest warrant was issued. She was booked into the Pulaski County Jail.

Arnold-Johnson, 32, is a Democrat, and she is running for State Auditor against current Treasurer Dennis Milligan, a Republican, and Simeon Snow, a Libertarian.

American Faith T-Shirt available at FaithNFreedoms.com

The Democratic Party of Arkansas released a statement saying they believe in due process and that people should be held accountable for criminal behavior.

We’re sure if this was a Republic, they would issue the same statement about due process, right?

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Related Posts

Death Row Inmate Cuts Off Penis, Smears Feces on Wall During MELTDOWN Over Food Package

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Halloween Oct 31, 2022: ‘Trick or Cheat’

Israeli President Says He’s ‘Extremely Pleased’ that Kanye West is Being Canceled: Personally Met with Biden to Condemn Ye [VIDEO]

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gloria
Gloria
13 minutes ago

Consistently made over $26,000 in extra income from home with the benefit of smooth playback and sticky online interest. ~o160~ I actually made $18,636 with this perfect home income. Everyone can now without a doubt.

make extra money online by using—— https://makeyourpay6.pages.dev

0
Reply