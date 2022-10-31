Arkansas Democrat Candidate for State Auditor Arrested for Felony Terroristic Threatening

The Arkansas Democratic Candidate for State Auditor was arrested on a charge of felony terroristic threatening, according to the Little Rock Police Department.
Diamond Arnold-Johnson was arrested after a felony arrest warrant was issued. She was booked into the Pulaski County Jail.
Arnold-Johnson, 32, is a Democrat, and she is running for State Auditor against current Treasurer Dennis Milligan, a Republican, and Simeon Snow, a Libertarian.
The Democratic Party of Arkansas released a statement saying they believe in due process and that people should be held accountable for criminal behavior.
We’re sure if this was a Republic, they would issue the same statement about due process, right?
