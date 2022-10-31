Arkansas Democrat Candidate for State Auditor Arrested for Felony Terroristic Threatening

The Arkansas Democratic Candidate for State Auditor was arrested on a charge of felony terroristic threatening, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Diamond Arnold-Johnson was arrested after a felony arrest warrant was issued. She was booked into the Pulaski County Jail.

Arnold-Johnson, 32, is a Democrat, and she is running for State Auditor against current Treasurer Dennis Milligan, a Republican, and Simeon Snow, a Libertarian.

The Democratic Party of Arkansas released a statement saying they believe in due process and that people should be held accountable for criminal behavior.

We’re sure if this was a Republic, they would issue the same statement about due process, right?

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...