Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman Says Razorback Legend John Daly Gives Him Free Throw Stats After EVERY Game After Hogs Beat Kansas to Advance to Sweet 16 (VIDEO)

A hilarious video from an interview with Arkansas Head Basketball Coach Eric Musselman reveals what he’s joked about for months, and that’s John Daly loves his hogs!

The former Razorback golfing legend texts the head hog free throw stats after every game, and even gives the coach some tips for improvement.

Reporter: “21 of 26, what’s that John Daly text gonna look like when you get back to the locker room?”

“He tried calling me, got a couple texts already, um, before we hit the plane I’ll try to call John. I mean he’s been texting me even drills, he wanted guys to get a putter out and hit a ball into a cup, we haven’t tired it yet. Luckily we’ve been making foul shots.

“I know the state of Arkansas is on fire right now, and I know John Daly is pretty pumped up too!”

WATCH:

