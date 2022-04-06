Arkansas Basketball’s Nationally #1 Ranked Class Adds Two More as Rhode Island Twins (6’9 and 6’10) Transfer to Hogs

As if Arkansas wasn’t already getting enough accolades from Coach Eric Musselman’s 3rd year after making back to back Elite 8’s the hits just keep rolling.

Arkansas with 6 ESPN Top 100 Freshman signed for the incoming class, including three 5 star McDonald’s All Americans in Anthony Black, Jordan Walsh, and Nick Smith. Add 4 Star Top 100 studs Barry Dunning (Back to Back Gatorade Player of the Year in Alabama), Joseph Pinson, and Derrian Ford, along with Missouri Freshman 6’9, 215lbs Trevon Brazile and this Muss Buss is almost full, or is it.

“I believe in Coach Muss and he knows what it takes to make it to the NBA. He coached there and has coached players to get there,” Black told ESPN. “He is super intense and he will push me to be my best, stay on me and make me better. He has coached big guards in the past.”

Now add into the mix Rhode Island Twins Makhi (6’9, 230) and Makhel Mitchell (6’10, 245)

Makhel averaged 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game, while Makhi averaged 9.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. An impressive duo inside for the razorbacks loaded roster!

“I love defense,” he said in an interview with Rhode Island insider Chris Disano in Oct. 2020. “Defense turns into offense, and that’s why I like it so much, because once you get a stop, we’re off to the races and going to get a bucket at the other end.

“I’ve always liked defense, but once you get older you understand that defense is so important. Rotating and all of that, I’m good at all of that. Talking and communicating, just being a leader, I like all of that stuff.”

The not so early #1 rankings look to be more than justified as Arkansas is poised for a National Championship run like fans haven’t seen since the days of Nolan Richardson.

