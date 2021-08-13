Arkansas Attorney General Appeals Judge’s Decision to Block Arkansas Law Banning Face Masks

The Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has announced that she will appeal a liberal judge’s court ruling to block an Arkansas law on banning face masks.

As many of you know, liberal Judge Tim Fox ruled last week to block Arkansas Act 1002 passed by the Arkansas legislature which was elected by the people of Arkansas. It’s tyrannical and quite frankly illegal of him to do so. He is not the majority of Arkansans. The law barred public entities from mandating face masks and rightfully so.

“I will appeal the decision of Judge Fox which blocked Act 1002 from going into effect,” Rutledge said. “For nearly seven years, I have always exercised my constitutional duty to represent the state of Arkansas and will continue to wholeheartedly defend state laws to protect Arkansans of all ages.”

On August 6, Fox temporarily blocked Act 1002. The act bars local governments from mandating face masks.

Our own Matt Couch took some shots at the Arkansas AG encouraging her to do the right thing on Friday.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie @AGRutledge is not responding to her constituents or fighting back against the liberal judge who put a stay and overruled the majority of Arkansans and the State Legislature allowing schools to mask our Children..



Where are you at Leslie? — Guru Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) August 13, 2021

Others involved in Arkansas politics like Scott Bales backed Couch.

The Judge in Arkansas that placed a temporary injunction on the law saying Masks can't be forced on our kids did so unconstitutionally. Everyone knows it, including our AG @LeslieRutledge Why will she not address the issue? People are waiting for a response, we will not let up. — Scott Bales (@duckmansasylum) August 13, 2021

Tyrannical and liberal school boards across the state have been voting in mask mandates across the entire state forcing children to wear masks, with little to zero scientific evidence of masks doing anything.

That coupled with the fact that children do not get Covid, it’s very rare, they easily beat it, and don’t spread it are other issues. Not to mention the mental health issues that are skyrocketing in America from lockdowns, masks, shutdowns, and other insanities that liberals continue to push in the name of “democracy.”

Couch gave credit though where credit is due.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge just announced that she is challenging a judge's blockage of the law banning face masks in Arkansas.



Thank you @LeslieRutledge for listening to the people of Arkansas! — Guru Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) August 13, 2021

We will keep you updated on this battle in Arkansas, and we hope the will of the people wins. The people voted for those in office, and that’s who should make the laws, not a judge. When did we start ruling from the bench?

