Arkansas AG Says Her Experience Makes Her a Superior Candidate for Governor over Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has been a bulldog for the rights of Arkansans for years, and she tee’d off in the latest Talk Business and Politics interview.

Rutledge started off on her latest lawsuit against Walgreens and Opioid abuses. Now it’s the pharmaceuticals companies job to tell a doctor he’s over prescribing? Isn’t this why we have a medical and pharmacy board?

“Walgreens has a responsibility under the law already to determine whether or not there are suspicious orders, to flag those suspicious orders to the DEA [Drug Enforcement Administration]. Unfortunately, this has not happened,” Rutledge said. “We’ve already filed lawsuits against the drug manufacturers for creating these opioids and not properly educating doctors and others about the dangerous and addictive nature of them. We’ve already sued the other distributors …This is just one more piece to hold a company accountable for their lack of adhering to the law as is.”

Rutledge is also running for Arkansas Governor as she cannot run again for Attorney General as she’s term limited. She will face stiff competition from former White House Press Secretary, and daughter of former Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Rutledge claims her experience makes her a superior candidate over Sanders.

“This race is not about expensive parties and eating escargot. This race is about taking care of Arkansas and who has the experience to lead this state,” Rutledge said. “When you’re flying on a plane, do you want the pilot or the flight attendant to land the plane? You want the pilot to land the plane. And I am the only one in this race who has the experience making decisions on behalf of three plus million Arkansans every single day.”

“When I’m out, whether it’s visiting with the cattlemen, law enforcement officers, moms and dads, this is what they tell me: ‘Leslie, we like your opponent but we love your experience and we love your leadership.’ That’s what it takes because it’s going to take Arkansas grit to make sure that we make Arkansas first,” she added.

You can watch Rutledge’s full interview below.

What do you think folks, Rutledge is extremely popular in Arkansas. Can she cause problems for Sarah Huckabee Sanders?

