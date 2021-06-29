Arizona’s Maricopa County Will Replace All Voting Machines After the Audit As Democrats Complain Machines Could Now Be Tainted

Authorities in Maricopa County, Arizona have announced that they will replace all voting machines following a Senate-ordered audit of the county’s 2020 election results.

The potential cost for Arizona taxpayers is unknown, but the equipment that was used during the audit by the firm Cyber Ninjas will not be reused in Maricopa County.

Arizona Senate contractors for its audit of the November election results have had the equipment for too long of a period, and of course Democrats are complaining.

The county is about halfway through a $6.1 million lease with Dominion Voting Systems for the equipment, but it’s unclear whether it will have to pay the rest of the money owed under that lease, and whether the county or Senate will be on the hook for the bill.

The county’s Board of Supervisors, who’ve been a pain in the backside for auditors and state Senators alike wrote a June 28 letter to Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs that they share her concerns about whether the hundreds of vote counting machines that they had given to the Senate’s contractors are safe to use again.

Amazing isn’t it, now they’re concerned with if equipment can be altered or votes don’t matter?

According to the clowns, the audits aren’t certified to handle election equipment in the United States, even though Cyber Ninjas represents two of the largest companies in the world in Amazon and Walmart.

The State Senate got the voting machines as well as nearly 2.1 million paper ballots from the November 3 election in April after issuing subpoenas and the judge ruled those subpoenas were valid. The Senate then handed the machines over to the contractors in an attempt to tell whether or not they had been hacked or manipulated during the election.

Senate President Karen Fann said in a statement on Tuesday that the Senate has concerns about the county’s decision not to reuse the machines. She said the county used a logic and accuracy test after the election to tell whether the machines were safe to use, and the county can use the same test again after this audit.

“If it can’t, their (logic and accuracy) tests are invalid,” Fann wrote. “And if their machines can’t undergo a forensic audit to verify what happened in an election, then it never should have approved those machines to be used in an election in the first place.”

The county’s three-year lease with Dominion for the equipment ends in December 2022. The Election Department still owed about $3.3 million as of May, since the lease is paid monthly.

The subpoenas covered all equipment used in the November election, which included most of the equipment under that lease.

It’s unclear whether the county will be able to get out of that lease without paying for the remainder of the cost.

According to Democrat Hobbs, the Department of Homeland Security says the machines aren’t safe for use after the audit. A hilarious notion to a group that won’t even investigate the thousands of occurrences of election fraud in the 2020 elections.

Fann reiterated in her statement that the Senate asked the county if the audit could be be conducted with the county, at their facilities, with a mutual auditor.

“Maricopa County refused, loading up pallets of ballots on a truck, sending out pictures on social media and asking ‘where do you want them delivered?'” Fann said. “Hardly the behavior of an entity truly concerned about election security.”

Thanks to our friends at AZ Central for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...