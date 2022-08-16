Arizona Starts Constructing Its Own Border Wall With Containers to Fill in Gaps After Kari Lake Wins GOP Nomination [DETAILS INSIDE]

aOn Friday afternoon, Republican governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order (E.O.) to take measures to complete sections of the border wall that are still unbuilt.

Ducey’s E.O. ordered the Arizona Bureau of Emergency and Military Affairs to commence emergency construction to repair a breach of 1,000 feet in the wall on the border in the Yuma sector. The governor’s office claimed they expected construction to be finished by the end of the weekend after the impromptu order was announced. The order was issued mere days after the “Remain in Mexico” policy reversed by the Biden administration.

“Arizona has had enough,” Ducey said in a remark. “We can’t wait any longer. The Biden administration’s lack of urgency on border security is a dereliction of duty. For the last two years, Arizona has made every attempt to work with Washington to address the crisis on our border. Time and time again, we’ve stepped up to clean up their mess. Arizonans can’t wait any longer for the federal government to deliver on their delayed promises.”

Continuing, Ducey noted, “Our border communities are being used as the entryway to the United States, overwhelming law enforcement, hospitals, nonprofits, and residents. It’s our responsibility to protect our citizens and law enforcement from this unprecedented crisis. With the resources and manpower in the right places, our Border Patrol and law enforcement will be better equipped to do their jobs well and prevent cartels from exploiting our communities. That’s exactly what our barrier mission will do.”

The state purchased sixty 9 x 40 shipping containers that weighed a total of 8,800 pounds each, then will double-stack them, reaching a height of 22 feet. In order to use them in the construction of the wall they will be chained together, welded shut, and topped with concertina razor wire. The Trump administration’s 30-foot-tall wall panels along the border will be shorter in length than this barrier. It is estimated that the project will cost around $6 million, which will be paid for out of the $335 million “Arizona Border Security Fund.”

The Washington Examiner stated that the state made the initial statement in a press call on Friday morning, only six minutes after construction had begun. Neither DHS nor the White House was aware of the state’s decision at the time. The Examiner remarked that the state’s decision was only taken last week.

“At this point, we are filling that gap, and we’ll figure out the consequences,” Ducey’s general counsel, Anni Foster, told journalists via the Examiner.” But the bottom line is, is that the federal government has a duty to protect the states. They failed to do that. We have made every effort to work with them and try to resolve this problem, but the governor can no longer wait for the federal government to take action when we have a community like Yuma, who is being sheltered at 150% capacity.”

Ducey’s communications director C.J. Karamargin said that Arizona has been waiting for the federal government to fill in gaps in the wall since the Biden presidency announced in December that it was doing so. In July, the Biden administration made a proclamation that was eerily identical to this one. “December came and went, January, February, March. Here we are in mid-August,” Karamargin said.

Karamargin continued, “We’ve been waiting a very long time for the federal government to act on measures they said they were going to do, and we haven’t seen any tangible evidence that they’re following through. So, we will be doing it ourselves,” He also expressed his wish that his people would be paying attention to the headlines that day.

“National security starts with border security. Biden’s border crisis deteriorates daily while the White House is silent,” Jonathan Lines, Yuma County Supervisor said. “Border communities like Yuma bear the burden of a broken border while narcotics poison our youth, human smuggling rises and mass amounts of migrants wear on our nonprofits. Beyond that, the seizure of counterfeit products at our ports of entry affects American businesses. Governor Ducey has been a consummate partner, coordinating and leading state and local resources to do what the federal government won’t: secure the border.”

The state of Arizona has taken these measures after Texas announced plans to construct a border wall in its own territory. A barrier made of shipping containers for the Texas border was first announced by Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) in October of last year.

