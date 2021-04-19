Arizona Senate Expected to Start Major Audit of 2.1 Million 2020 Presidential Election Ballots This Week

The Arizona State Senate, which is controlled by Republicans is expected to start their massive audit of Maricopa County this week.

The audit will consist of 2.1 million ballots for the 2020 presidential election, and the recount will be done by hand this time.

The state Senate said back in March that they would be conducting a “broad and detailed” audit, adding that they’ll test voting machines, scan ballots, look for IT breaches, and perform a hand count.

The state-issued subpoenas needed in order to execute the audit have been pending since mid-December and were ruled as valid (pdf) on Feb. 25.

Lawmakers have been working on the specifics for the audit. The Arizona Senate president Karen Fann, told Just the News that the audit process will commence and start this week.

Fann said the state’s Republicans have faced “sabotage” by Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors and that the process has been hindered.

“The Maricopa BOS has refused to allow us to perform the audit at their facilities,” Fann said, “and has gone so far as to refusing to even answer simple questions such as ‘how are the ballots sequestered?’

“It’s taken the Senate two and a half months to win in court to uphold our right to issue subpoenas for election materials and another 6 weeks of researching to select the audit team to perform the full forensic audit.”

Fann says the intention was to “never about overturning the election, it was about the integrity of the Arizona election system.”

Fann signed the contract earlier this week to rent the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix for around a month, starting on Monday April 19, according to the AZCentral.

Previously they had wanted to use the spaces in the country, but Maricopa County denied them the space, showing them to be the tyrants they truly are.

She said there will be physical and livestreaming security in the more than 20,000-square-foot facility.

“The audit teams are assembling and transporting the equipment and personnel to Arizona with an expected start date of April 22,” she said.

“We are performing the full forensic audit to either dispel our voter’s concerns, or if a problem is uncovered, we must fix the problems before the next election,” she said.

“We have never accused anyone of fraud or misconduct, whether it be the hardware, software, or actions of personnel.

Fann not the strongest GOP member, seems to beat around the questions, claiming there are no expectations for the findings.

“We hope there is no intentional illegal tampering but, if found, we will turn the information over to the state and federal attorney generals for their further legal action, and we will proceed to make the appropriate corrections.”

Thanks to our friends at The Epoch Times for contributing to this article.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...