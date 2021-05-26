Arizona Secretary of State STRIPPED of Duties After Trying to Interfere in Election Audit by GOP State House, Power Given to AG Until End of 2023

Massive news coming out of the state of Arizona as Democrat Secretary of State who’s been trying to interfere with the election audit at every turn has finally pissed off the Republican lead House and Senate to a point of no return.

After publicly complaining and moaning about the audit, and trying to stick her nose into it over the 2020 audit in Maricopa County’s election results, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) has been “stripped” of her ability to “defend election lawsuits by the state’s Republican-led House Appropriations Committee, reported Arizona’s ABC 15 late Tuesday evening.

The duty was transferred “exclusively” to Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) through the end of the 2023 fiscal year.

Democrats claim the move is political, and I’ll just add that you’re damn right it’s political. The Democrats have bullied conservatives and Republicans at every turn. It’s about time the GOP got a backbone, and Arizona is fighting back against the tyranny.

The Democrats have finally pushed and bullied a state they don’t control too far.

Democratic State Rep. Randy Friese reportedly called the move “troubling,” “disturbing,” and “quite nefarious.”

The Appropriations Committee removed Hobb’s “oversight of the Capitol Museum,” ABC 15 reports, after Hobbs angered state lawmakers when she “flew a gay pride flag from the building’s balcony” in 2019.

In an article by AZfamily.com Hobbs called the entire audit “a political stunt,” so it’s no wonder the GOP lead House removed her from power, and rightfully so.

How's it feel to be removed from power by the Arizona House? It's about time that the GOP stood up to liberal hacks like you! https://t.co/SzzBdq9y9p — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) May 26, 2021

As you can see above, here’s Hobbs bragging about getting a fruit basket from Stacey Abrams, the partisan hack.

