Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs Calls for Investigation Into County Supervisors Refusing to Certify Election, Including Felony Arrests

It’s amazing to think that Arizona for the last two years had a Republican Governor, Republican Attorney General, a Republican state legislature, and this is the aftermath of the moronic chaos.

Now Democrat Secretary of State and alleged Gubernatorial winner Katie Hobbs is demanding an investigation into any County Supervisors refusing to certify her narrow and questionable win over uber popular America First candidate Kari Lake.

Hobbs who is the current Secretary of State and alleged Governor Elect of Arizona, refused to recuse herself, and is the one who will certify her own victory. Let that sink in America.

Now she’s demanding that an investigation be opened and action taken against the lone holdouts who have resisted the tyranny and pressure to certify the questionably-run midterms in the Democratic Gubernatorial candidates favor. You can’t make this shit up anymore.

Without acknowledging the ginormous conflict of interest, Hobbs office filed a lawsuit Monday agains the Cochise County Board of Supervisors to compel the two Republicans of the three member board to proceed with their statutory responsibility and certify her the winner over Republican opponent Kari Lake.

As we previously reported here at The DC Patriot, board members were threatened with possible felony charges for continuing to hold out against state law that demands certificate within 20 days of the election. But they aren’t tyrants America, they just want transparency and a free and fair election. Democrats want to win and cheat at all costs.

Despite Supervisor Peggy Judd succumbing to the pressure and joining Democratic Supervisor Ann English in certifying the election results Thursday while other Republican, Tom Crosby was said to have skipped the meeting, Arizona State Elections Director Kori Lorick emailed Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre Friday demanding an investigation against the offending members of the board. The Stasi would be proud, wouldn’t they?

“I am writing today to urge you to investigate and take appropriate enforcement action against potential violations of Arizona law committed by Cochise County Board of Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd for knowingly refusing to comply with Arizona’s law that required them to canvass Cochise County’s 2022 General Election by November 28,” she wrote. “Only after a court ordered the Board of Supervisors to canvass this election, did Supervisor Judd comply, and even then, Supervisor Crosby continued to defy his statutory responsibility as well as the court order.”

You can read the email from the Hobbs lead Secretary of State team below:

December 2, 2022 Via Email

Mark Brnovich Arizona Attorney General Mark.Brnovich@azag.gov Brian McIntyre Cochise County Attorney Attorney@cochise.az.gov

Dear Attorney General Brnovich and County Attorney McIntyre: I am writing today to urge you to investigate and take appropriate enforcement action against potential violations of Arizona law committed by Cochise County Board of Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd for knowingly refusing to comply with

Arizona’s law that required them to canvass Cochise County’s 2022 General Election by November 28. Only after a court ordered the Board of Supervisors to canvass this election, did Supervisor Judd comply, and even then, Supervisor Crosby continued to defy his statutory responsibility as well as the court order. County boards of supervisors have a non-discretionary requirement to canvass an election no more than 20 days following the election. A.R.S. § 16-642(A). For the November 8, 2022 General Election, this meant the deadline for the county canvass was November 28.

1 The 2019 Elections Procedures Manual (“EPM”) reiterates the timeline for county boards of supervisors to canvass. 2019 EPM at 240. Furthermore, it explains that “[t]he Board of Supervisors has a non-discretionary duty to canvass the returns as provided by the County Recorder or other officer in charge of elections and has no authority to change vote totals or reject the election results.”

Upon canvassing, a certified permanent copy of the canvass “shall be mailed immediately to the secretary of state. . .” A.R.S. § 16 -646(B). The board must also deliver an electronic copy. A.R.S. § 16-646(C). This allows the Secretary to fulfill her duty to conduct the statewide canvass on the fourth Monday following the election pursuant to A.R.S. § 16-648(A). As you know, Arizona law contains several statutes that establish criminal penalties for failing to perform an election duty. A.R.S. § 16-1009 states that “[a] public officer upon

1 The only permissible cause for delaying a county canvass is when returns from any polling place in the county are missing, which was not the case here. A.R.S. § 16-642(C). whom a duty is imposed by this title, who knowingly fails or refuses to perform that duty in the manner prescribed by law, is guilty of a class 3 misdemeanor.” Similarly, A.R.S. § 16-1010 provides: A person charged with performance of any duty under any law relating to elections who knowingly refuses to perform such duty, or who, in his official capacity, knowingly acts in violation of any provision of such law, is guilty of a class 6 felony unless a different punishment for such act or omission is prescribed by law. Additionally, any person who knowingly violates a rule adopted in the EPM is guilty of a class 2 misdemeanor. A.R.S. § 16-452(C).

A county supervisor “who neglects or refuses to perform any duty imposed upon him without just cause” is also subject to a $500 fine owed to the county. A.R.S. § 11-223. The Cochise County Board of Supervisors initially scheduled a November 18, 2022 public meeting to canvass the election. At that meeting, Supervisors Crosby and Judd voted to table the matter, citing the need for additional information about election equipment, and rescheduled for November 28, the last day to canvass under A.R.S. § 16-642(A). Cochise Cnty. Bd. of Supervisors, Special Meeting General Election Canvass, Nov. 18, 2022, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RvAxd054xoM (2:20:42 to 2:21:50 mark). On November 28, Supervisors Crosby and Judd again chose not to canvass the election, noting they wanted a debate about the election equipment certification, and scheduled an additional meeting for December 2, 2022. Cochise Cnty. Bd. of Supervisors, Special Meeting General Election Canvass, Nov. 28, 2022, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G013C4rKHGQ. The Board received ample notice that they had a statutory duty to canvass the county’s election results. The Secretary of State’s Office told the as much at the Novembr 18 meeting, and t he Secretary of State’s Office sent a letter on November 2

1 explicitly informing the Board that canvassing the election is a non-discretionary, ministerial act and advising the Board of the lawlessness of failing to canvass.

2 Additionally, the Secretary of State’s Office responded to extensive questions from the Board members about election equipment and the certification process. Supervisors Crosby and Judd knew they had a statutory requirement to canvass the election by November 28, but instead chose to act in violation of the law, putting false election narratives ahead of Cochise County’s voters. Supervisor Judd even publicly acknowledged that the false claims about equipment certification were merely a pretext, saying the claims were “the only thing we have to stand on” to not certify the canvass. Charles Homans, G.O.P.-Controlled County in Arizona Holds Up Election Results, N.Y. Times (Nov. 28, 2022), https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/28/us/politics/arizona-county-election-results-cochise.html.

2 The Cochise County Attorney’s Office has also advised the Board that failing to canvass was contrary to Arizona law. See Cochise Cnty. Bd. of Supervisors, Emergency Meeting Selection of Outside Legal Representation, Nov. 29, 2022, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOG7Z2m6-X0 (4:47 to 5:05 mark).

Supervisors Crosby and Judd’s actions not only demonstrate a complete disregard for the law but also jeopardize Arizona’s democracy. Had a court not intervened, the failure of these two Supervisors to uphold their duty would have disenfranchised thousands of Cochise County voters. This blatant act of defying Arizona’s election laws risks establishing a dangerous precedent that we must discourage.

3 I ask that you investigate this conduct and take all necessary action to hold these public officers accountable. Please do not hesitate to contact me with any questions or if you need additional information.

Sincerely,

Kori Lorick

State Elections Director

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs

klorick@azsos.gov

Today’s court decision was a win for Arizona’s democracy and ensures that all Arizonans will have their votes counted. Cochise County has been ordered to canvass today, and the state certification of the 2022 General Election will proceed as scheduled on Monday. — Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) December 1, 2022

Judd expressed of her initial holdout, “I am not ashamed of anything I did. And today I feel I must, because of court ruling and because of my own health and situations that are going on in our life, I feel like I must follow what the judge did today.”

As the last county left in the Grand Canyon State to certify, upon the court ordering the board to certify, Hobbs tweeted a claim that this was a victory for democracy. “Today’s court decision was a win for Arizona’s democracy and ensures that all Arizonans will have their votes counted. Cochise County has been ordered to canvass today, and the state certification of the 2022 General Election will proceed as scheduled on Monday.”

Ron Gould, chairman of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, had caved to pressure before the board from Cochise County and said, “I found out today that I have no choice but to vote aye, or I’ll be arrested and charged with a felony. I don’t think that that is what our founders had in mind when they chose a democratic process to elect their leaders, or our form of self-government and I find that very disheartening.”

Thanks to our friends at BizPacReview.com for contributing to this article.

